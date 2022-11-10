Arshad Sharif, a well-known Pakistani journalist, was killed in Kenya on October 22, 2022. The Kenyan media initially reported that Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity.” However, recently, a leading Pakistani journalist working for the local news organization Dunya TV termed Sharif’s assassination as a “premeditated” one.

Senior journalist Kamran Shahid in his program “On the Front” aired on the Dunya News on Wednesday featured the leaked autopsy photos of the slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

Kamran Shahid revealed disturbing information about Arshad Sharif’s cold-blooded execution, saying that the senior journalist was mercilessly tortured for almost three hours before being killed. He claimed that Sharif’s nails were ripped from his fingers while his fingers and ribs were also broken during severe torture. He was taken out of the vehicle and shots were fired from close range on the back of Sharif’s head, said Kamran Shahid, calling it a premeditated assassination.

Please note that this video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

The “On the Front” host also revealed the presence of ten American instructors and trainers at the shooting range on the day Arshad Sharif was martyred in Kenya.

“At eight o clock on the night of October 23, Arshad Sharif was shot while going in the car with Khurram, who took him (Arshad Sharif) by a longer way instead of the usual one on the day the anchor was martyred,” he added.

It was also revealed in the Dunya News program that Khurram usually took the shooting range road, but that night he took the Magadi Highway route instead of the normal route, despite the distance. He also claimed that the investigation was not well-coordinated, with Pakistani investigators asking about the people on the range but Kenyan authorities refusing to provide information.

Moreover, another Pakistani TV channel asserted, “The vehicle, which the Keyna police were looking for as it was carrying a kidnapped child, was found sometime before the murder of Arshad Sharif.”

The channel quoting the owner added that he (the owner) had already informed the police about the recovery of the vehicle.

Pakistani journalist killed in Kenya

On October 22, 2022, renowned Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was killed in Kenya. His wife, Javeria Siddique, confirmed the news in a tweet early on Monday morning. “I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” she wrote.

According to DAWN, Arshad Sharif was a vocal opponent of the present government and the country’s leadership. He fled Pakistan earlier this year after sedition charges were filed against him in many cities.

Sharif was also instrumental in a recent documentary based on corruption in the country that was about to be released soon. The film, titled ‘Behind Closed Doors,’ was based on corruption during the Nawaz Sharif government. Adil Raja, the permanent representative of Pakistan at the International Human Rights Foundation stated that the documentary was the reason behind Sharif’s assassination. As per reports, Arshad Sharif had close ties with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Arshad Sharif linked Hindutva with terrorism, spread hate against Hindus

During the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, Arshad was involved in propagating hatred against Hindus. In his tweets, he equated Hindutva with fascism. In his several other Tweets, Sharif spewed venom against India’s PM Narendra Modi as well for following Hindutva. In one he claimed Narendra Modi has divided Indian society into two parts by bringing fanatical policies of fascist Hindutva and violating the rights of minorities. In another Tweet, Arshad claimed that Modi’s Hindutva policies are transforming him into the next Hitler of South Asia.