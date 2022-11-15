Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Punjab: Dead body found in an abandoned suitcase at the railway station in Jalandhar. What we know so far

A dead body of a man in his 30s found stuffed in a suitcase outside Railway Station in Jalandhar (Image: ANI)
On November 15, a dead body of an unidentified man in his 30s was found stuffed in an abandoned red-colours suitcase outside the Railway Station in Jalandhar at around 6 AM. A worker had noticed the bag and alerted the railway officials. Police were informed about the bag. As per reports, the Railway Police team seized the bag and sealed the area. The forensic investigation team was called on the spot to collect evidence.

A police official told The Tribune that an initial investigation revealed the bag had been lying at the station since Monday night. “The police teams scrutinised CCTV cameras to identify the person who had left the suitcase. In one of the footage, a young man can be seen leaving the suitcase and going out through the station,” he added.

Amar Ujala and Jag Bani reported contradictory information about the injuries on the dead body. While Amar Ujala’s report suggested there were signs of injuries, Jag Bani’s report suggested the opposite. When OpIndia contacted SHO Ashok Kumar, he said there were indeed injury marks on the body. He said, “There were injury marks near the eyes, and his lips were bloated.”

A Deccan Herald report suggested that while checking CCTV footage of the area, the police found that a man had left the bag outside the station. However, SHO Kumar said the police are still looking into the CCTV footage, and more information will come out by tomorrow. He further added that no documents or any identification markers were found on the dead body. “So far, the dead body is unidentified, but we are trying to find out as soon as possible,” he added.

ABP Punjab quoted GRPF ACP Om Prakash saying he was informed about the incident at 7 AM. He reached the spot with the SHO and initiated the investigation into the matter. The dead body was shifted to a hospital, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

