The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been mired in controversies even before its official commencement, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (November 20). The choice of Qatar, a regressive Islamic country, as the host nation has put fans and players at risk of being penalised over Qatar’s very strict laws.

As per an exclusive report by The Sun, the ‘strict’, ‘confusing’, and ‘vague’ nature of laws in Qatar can land virtually anyone in jail. It could be for drinking alcohol, swearing, taking photographs, and even for engaging in sexual intercourse.

Archaic and medieval punishments such as stoning and flogging are legal in the Islamic country. And it poses a serious risk for the visitors who are expected to land in Qatar to watch the tournament.

While speaking about the matter, Radha Stirling, founder of a London-based legal aid group’ Detained in Dubai’, told The Sun, “Qatar has not experienced mass tourism before this year and it is highly likely visitors will get into trouble, similar to the cases we have seen in Dubai over the past decade.”

“It is difficult to advise people to ‘obey the law’ when the laws are so strict that Qatar is telling police to ‘go easy on tourists’ during the cup. Arbitrary enforcement of the law creates confusion and risk to visitors,” she added.

She further emphasised that the police are obliged to act on complaints made by locals against visitors from other nations, even if they are without merit.

Challenges await football fans in Qatar

According to The Sun, football fans are at the risk of being charged with ‘public drunkenness’ for drinking and ‘offending’ someone. Importantly, drinking alcohol in public can land visitors in a 6-month-long prison sentence and a heavy fine.

Besides jail time and fines, those found flouting the unclear laws surrounding alcohol consumption can also be flogged. Indulging in flirting, heated arguments, and hurling abuses can also put football fans behind bars. The same holds true for clicking pictures without permission.

Moreover, homosexuals may face imprisonment up to 7 years in prison for ‘same-sex’ conduct. Due to the regressive outlook of the Qatari government, detainees have little protection against wrongful prosecution.

Meanwhile, demonstrators can face up to 5 years in prison and get fines of up to £23,000 (₹22.29 lakhs) for harming the ‘public system of the state.’ Radha Stirling pointed out that the first person to complain to the police is often taken seriously, even if the complaint is frivolous.

She further informed, “Sex outside marriage is illegal in Qatar so couples who book hotel rooms together are already in violation of the law, simply ‘hoping’ the law won’t be enforced.”

“Homosexuality is unlawful and those who share a hotel room could be equally at risk. Visiting a destination and ‘hoping’ that illegal acts are not prosecuted puts visitors in a dangerous situation,” the founder of Detained in Dubai added.

LGBTQ+ rights aren’t the only problem with Qatar hosting the World Cup, there have been concerns raised over the use of “slave labour” and poor working conditions in the Gulf state as well. Thousands have reportedly died while working on the infrastructure for the World Cup due to poor working conditions.

In a new development, Qatar banned the sale of beer and other alcoholic beverages at the World Cup stadiums just two days before the commencement of the mega tournament after promising alcohol availability.

While football fans from around the world who have made their way to Qatar are left disappointed with the sudden flip by the organisers, several English fans have demanded a refund after this decision.

Female football fans risk sexual abuse

The risk of unjust incarceration and sexual exploitation increases several folds for female football fans. According to The Sun, women who are subjected to abuse can be jailed for reporting crimes committed against them.

Given that Qatar restricts sex outside the ambit of marriage, even rape victims are known to be prosecuted under the impression the victim had ‘sex’ outside marriage.

“Around 100 prosecutions a year have been recorded under the strict “zina” laws banning sex and pregnancy outside of marriage. And even rape victims have been prosecuted after suspects claimed the sex was consensual – and handed sentences ranging from seven years jail to flogging with a whip or stick,” reported The Sun.

A glaring example of such a hostile police system came to light in 2016 when a rape victim was fined $845 and jailed for 3 months for reporting that she was abused.

Response of Qatar to criticism

Qatar’s Foreign Minister, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, has meanwhile responded to the criticism about the country’s human rights abuse by calling the criticism “arrogant” and “racist.”

“It seems difficult for some to accept that a small country, a small Arab country, should be allowed to host the soccer World Cup. Racist clichés also keep cropping up. But that is not the case everywhere for a long time. There are fewer than ten countries from which such sharp criticism comes. The rest of the world is happy for us. 97 percent of the tickets have already been sold. That is a clear sign,” he had said.

Despite assurances from the Qatari police and FIFA organisers, everyone is not convinced. Radha Stirling said, “Female rape victims have been jailed for sex outside marriage and local prisons are notorious for human rights violations.”

The director of ‘Detained in Dubai’ informed that they have launched an app to help visitors stay out of danger during their visit to Qatar.

“We have launched an app where people can use the chat function to request urgent help or to receive warning alerts and notifications to keep people out of trouble as much as possible,” she told The Sun.