The Kingdom of Saudia Arabia has announced that Indian nationals will be made exempt from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate to obtain a visa. The kingdom has cited the strong strategic partnership between the two nations as the reason.

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Delhi shared the information in a tweet.

In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022

“The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia. This decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations. The embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the kingdom”, the embassy stated.

India under PM Narendra Modi has maintained a strong bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia. PM Modi was also presented with Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, King Abdulaziz Sash, in 2016 at the hands of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.