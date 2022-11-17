Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSaudi Arabia exempts Indian nationals from submitting police clearance certificates, cites strong relations with...
News Reports
Updated:

Saudi Arabia exempts Indian nationals from submitting police clearance certificates, cites strong relations with India

"The embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the kingdom", the Saudi embassy stated.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi with Saudi crown prince MBS
PM Modi with Saudi crown prince Salman, image via Deccan Herald
2

The Kingdom of Saudia Arabia has announced that Indian nationals will be made exempt from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate to obtain a visa. The kingdom has cited the strong strategic partnership between the two nations as the reason.

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Delhi shared the information in a tweet.

“The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia. This decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations. The embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the kingdom”, the embassy stated.

India under PM Narendra Modi has maintained a strong bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia. PM Modi was also presented with Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, King Abdulaziz Sash, in 2016 at the hands of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSaudi Arabia visa, MBS age life, crown prince Salman
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
598,741FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com