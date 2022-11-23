Union Minister Amit Shah remarked in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that Veer Savarkar was a freedom fighter and a major social reformer. Amit Shah stated that Savarkar spent his entire life fighting for his motherland, religion, and language and that anyone making a comment like Rahul Gandhi made is unfortunate and unacceptable.

Amit Shah also expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would prevail in the next elections in Gujarat. He predicted that the BJP will win more seats than its record-breaking 127 in the 2002 Assembly election and dismissed the possibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by pinpointing Congress as its main opponent. The former head of the BJP also predicted that Gujaratis would not accept the freebies that Arvind Kejriwal’s party was offering. Here are a few excerpts from the interview.

About the Aam Aadmi Party factor

It is definitely a factor in the media. After the formation of Gujarat state, three big parties tried to create a triangle. To begin with, Chimanlal Patel formed his party Kisan Mazdoor Lok Paksha and tried to create a triangle. He failed and had to wind up the party. After that, Shankarsinh Vaghela who became the Gujarat CM with Congress support attempted this once. He failed and had to wind up the party. After that, Keshubhai Patel also made an attempt and he had to wind up the party. Not even one of them could cross 5 (seats). It is not the habit of Gujarat (to have a three-way contest).

When I am getting more than 50% votes, it does not matter how the votes are split. BJP is going to get more than 50% vote share this time.

On Hindu card by Aam Aadmi Party

Anyone can play any card. The people of the country and Gujarat is not so naive that they will sway towards any side by one or two statements. In politics, everyone has a history. The credibility develops on that basis. What kind of things do you say, what is your ideology, what are your ideological goals and what have you done to achieve them? For instance, BJP was created out of Bharatiya Jan Sangh. From Bharatiya Jan Sangh to BJP, we said that we will remove Article 370 whenever we will get the chance.

When we got the full majority, Article 370 was abrogated under the leadership of PM Modi. Kashmir will be associated with India forever. This is how credentials are created. We had passed a resolution at our national executive in Palampur that Ram Mandir should be constructed on the same spot. When the people of the country see PM Modi lay the foundation stone, trust increases. We promised that we will bring the Uniform Civil Code if we come to power in 1950. In three states, BJP governments have taken the initiative for the UCC. A discussion and debate have commenced. You will see the UCC in these states in the near future.

Remarks by Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar

I feel very sad. It does not befit anyone to make such kind of statements for Veer Savarkar. Keeping aside our ideology and the country’s history, he would have understood if he would have read his grandmother’s statement. The person didn’t think of anything else apart from India’s Independence throughout his life and faced so much torture throughout his life. If the British banned a book for the first time, it was Savarkar’s ‘The Indian War of Independence 1857’.”

If you look at his life, his strong pitch for Hindu and Indian culture is one dimension. He was a fierce patriot, a freedom fighter and a major social reformer. He was a person who struggled his entire life for his own country, religion and language. At the time of his death, when his body became very weak, the doctor said that treatment can be done, he said how can I serve the country with such a weak body? He said I am a Hindu, believe in reincarnation, will be reborn with a new body and again serve the country.

On Uniform Civil Code

This is an issue on which there should be a public debate. When the states will implement it, this discussion will start on its own. Instead of taking such a big decision only on the basis of BJP’s ideology, it is better that a public debate takes place. Our stance is clear that there should be a Uniform Civil Code in the country and no law should be enacted on the basis of religion. But other people’s stance is important.

Hindutva and its connection with everything

Article 370 is a matter of the country’s unity, sovereignty and integrity. But unfortunately, there was an attempt to give it a different colour. Similarly, Uniform Civil Code is a matter of matching the spirit of the Constitution. Via Article 44, the Constitution makers have given this advice to the country’s Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. Likewise, Triple Talaq doesn’t exist in many Muslim countries. All these are issues of a progressive state and the country’s future.

On Security issue

Our policy of zero tolerance towards internal and border threats will continue. No one should have any doubt about this. We made the UAPA law more stringent. We enacted amendments in the NIA Act to extend the scope of the investigation overseas. The NIA has been given the right to declare a person a terrorist besides an organization.

On illegal encroachments and actions taken by the government

If there is illegal encroachment in any coastal region of the country, it is a danger to national security. If illegal encroachment happens on a religious basis, it is an even bigger issue. I want to congratulate the Gujarat CM and Home Minister.

Internal security is an issue irrespective of whether it is an Assembly election or the national election. It is a very big issue for a coastal state like Gujarat. In 1984, Porbandar Jail had to be closed as the situation could not be controlled. I have seen that the entire coast had become a den of smugglers. After 2001 when the Narendra Modi-led government was formed, our borders have been safe. No intruder can enter. The smuggling activity is over. You can’t find any gangs anymore.

Before the Gujarat elections, Shah addressed a wide range of issues. Taking a shot at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he stated that a person can only have an effect after making consistent efforts. Shah stated that, regardless of the narrative, the Modi government will move forward with whatever if it is in the best interests of the country. He stated that legislation can be made based on the interests of the country rather than on the complaints presented.