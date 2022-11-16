One after the other, shocking details in the Shraddha Walkar murder case are emerging. On the day Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her Muslim live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, that is May 18, her phone sent a text message to her friend on Instagram.

In a chat from the day she was murdered, Shraddha texted her friend, “Dude, I’ve got the news. I got super busy with something,” Republic reported.

In reply to her message, Shraddha’s friend asked, “What’s the news.” Shraddha, however, did not reply. On September 24, her friend dropped a message again asking Shraddha’s whereabouts. “Where the hell are you? Are you safe,” she asked.

The question here remains unanswered as to what was the ‘news’ Shraddha wanted to share with her friend.

As per the Republic’s report, another friend of Shraddha inquired about Shraddha’s whereabouts and also tried to call Aftab but got no response.

During questioning by the police Aftab told the police that he kept Shraddha’s Instagram account updated till June after killing her, he did so in his attempt “to preempt doubts about her well-being and keep her alive in the eyes of her family and friends.”

Notably, on Wednesday (November 16), the family of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala fled to an unknown location. The reports about the same were confirmed by the Manikpur Police (Palghar).

The police said that Aftab’s family has moved to an unknown location without informing the police. ”When the Manikpur police took Aftab’s statement after summoning him to Vasai, his family moved to an unknown location. Aftab’s family is also not in contact with Manikpur police,” the police said.

Police suspect that the parents of Aftab knew about his deeds. “That’s why they shifted in haste without informing the police. The accused’s family moved only after the first summons issued by the Manikpur police,” ANI reported quoting sources.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has collected DNA samples of victim Shraddha Walkar’s father, Vikas Madan Walker. The motive behind taking the DNA samples of Shraddha’s father as Delhi Police said is “to match the blood sample of the dumped body parts of Shraddha.”

The DNA sample of Shraddha’s father has been sent to the forensic lab to determine whether the bones recovered from the forest were of Shraddha or those of an animal.

Shraddha’s father has demanded a probe into the ‘Love Jihad’ angle and the death penalty for the accused perpetrator.

Notably, Aftab Amin Poonawala had tried to dupe Delhi and Mumbai Police during the initial phase of the investigation. Aftab attempted to cover up the murder of Shraddha by removing all material evidence; however, he somehow left digital evidence, which the police used to ascertain the truth of the case and expose the lies told by Aftab.

The police obtained the bank statement of both Shraddha and Aftab, which showed a transaction of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha’s net banking account app to Aftab’s account on May 26. The said transaction exposed Aftab’s lies, in which he previously stated that Shraddha was unreachable after May 22 and that he was not in contact with her.

Upon tracing, the location of the May 26 bank transaction turned out to be the Mehrauli police station area, which made police question Aftab if Shraddha took her phone while leaving, and how can its location be traced to his flat. To this Aftab had no answer, and ultimately he confessed to his crime after further questioning by police.