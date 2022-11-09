On the occasion of Prakash Utsav, or Guru Nanak Jayanti, an event was organised at the Khalsa College in Indore on November 8. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath was one of the guests at the college. He was honoured by the administration by handing over the ‘saropa’ or the saffron cloth.

Sikh Kirtankar Bhai Manpreet Singh Kanpuri got angry at the administration for honouring Kamal Nath. Notably, Kamal Nath has been accused of playing a vital role in the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 that erupted following the murder of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her own bodyguards.

Kirtankar Bhai Manpreet Singh Kanpuri reprimanded the society’s secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi in the presence of thousands of people. He said, “Shame on you, Gandhi. You glorified the one who destroyed the homes of thousands of Sikhs, who is guilty of the 1984 Sikh riots.” He added on whose behest thousands of Sikhs were murdered, shops were burnt, and the honour of mothers and sisters was taken away in 1984, and the Sikhs were respecting that person. He said, “I swear by Wahe Guru Gobind Singh that I will never come to Indore again.”

Manpreet Singh Kanpuri said it was wrong of the office bearers of the community to do politics at such an event. He said, “You people do not belong to the Sikh community as you are openly doing politics in front of Guru Sahib.” He added, “You people do not have any conscience. Our community is dead. Remember, you will suffer again. You people do not understand this.”

Meanwhile, Jasbir Singh Gandhi tried countering him and said, “If I am wrong, I will suffer. If you are wrong, you will suffer.” A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Gurusingh Sikh Sabha issued a clarification on the matter. President of the Gurusingh Sikh Sabha, Danveer Singh Chhabra, denied any ruckus. He said Kamal Nath arrived in the afternoon, and the Kirtan program got delayed for a few minutes, which irked Kirtankar Manpreet Singh.

He further added Manpreet Singh expressed displeasure over handing over saropa to Kamal Nath as it is given only to the people of the community. Kamal Nath was to be given a memento and not saropa. Furthermore, the views expressed by Manpreet Singh were his personal views, Danveer Singh said.

Kamal Nath was reportedly in Indore to take stock of the preparations for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. During his presence in the city, he was invited to Khalsa College on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Soon after Manpreet Singh expressed his strong objection, Kamal Nath left the venue.

Manpreet Singh had supported the farmer protests

During the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed agriculture laws in 2020-21, Kirtankar Manpreet Singh Kanpuri had spoken in favour of the protests. He used to urge people to go and sit on protests with the agitators. He also visited the protest sites and organised Kirtan Sabhas.