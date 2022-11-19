Union Minister Kaushal Kishore has urged Muslim clerics to issue a fatwa directing Muslim men not to target Hindu girls in the wake of the deaths of Hindu women in interfaith relationships.

The minister’s remark came after the horrifying death of Shraddha Walkar, who was butchered by accused Aftab Amin Poonawala into 35 pieces, and the death of another Hindu girl named Nidhi Gupta, who was pushed to death from the fourth floor of a residential building in Lucknow by her boyfriend Mohammed Sufiyan for refusing to convert to Islam.

The minister argued that Islam does not permit eve teasing, blackmailing, and such targeting of girls. Kaushal Kishore highlighted that live-in relationship is not allowed in Islam.

Notably, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore recently met Nidhi Gupta’s family and gave assurance that the Yogi Adityanath government will make sure that the accused Mohammed Sufiyan gets the strictest punishment under the provisions of the law.

Furthermore, Kishore also raised concern over live-in relationships and said that educated girls should not get into such relationships. This, however, the minister said in the wake of rising crimes against women.

JuH cleric condemns interfaith relationships between Muslims and non-Muslims, slams Aftab for supporting LGBTQ rights

Recently, OpIndia reached out to Maulana Vakil Ahmed Qasmi of Darul Uloom Rahmania Madrasa situated in Laharpur town of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, and the district general secretary of Jamiat-ul-Hind and sought clarity into how Islam sees interfaith relationships and live-in culture.

Notably, Maulana Qasmi opined that the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Aftab Amin Poonawala should have loved Shraddha Walkar like his sister. He also asserted disapproval of the couple’s relationship and added that same-sex relationships are forbidden in Islam. Speaking about Aftab and Shraddha’s relationship, Maulana Qasmi explained that Islam forbids Muslims from marrying non-Muslims.

According to reports, Aftab made overtures to Shraddha and enticed her into a relationship in the name of marriage. Shraddha abandoned her parents and ignored their warnings. Moreover, it has been revealed that Aftab was a supporter of LGBTQ rights, which are forbidden in Islam and punishable by death.

In response to Aftab’s support for LGBTQ rights, Qasmi stated, “Islam has laws codified, and whatever goes against them, Islam does not allow it to be spoken or done.” We cannot punish anyone who violates Islamic law, but Allah will punish that person after death.”

Regarding Aftab and Shraddha’s live-in relationship, Qasmi stated, “Islamic law does not permit live-in relationships.” It is not permitted for a person to enter into a relationship without first marrying. The foundation of friendship differs, but without marriage, if someone enters into a relationship comparable to that of a husband and wife, it is referred to as ‘Jeena.’ Aftab has committed a crime in the eyes of Islam.”

Shraddha Murder Case

Shraddha Walkar, Aftab Amin Poonawala’s girlfriend and live-in partner, was murdered on May 18. He dismembered her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them in various locations over the course of 18 days. The incident came to light after Shraddha’s father filed a missing person report, and Aftab was questioned by Delhi Police. During questioning, after misleading the probe initially, Aftab confessed to the crime. The victim’s father has expressed concern about a possible love jihad angle in the case.

Nidhi Gupta Murder Case

On Tuesday night, a 19-year-old girl Nidhi Gupta was pushed to death from the fourth floor of an apartment by her boyfriend Mohammad Sufiyan. The Muslim accused was forcing Nidhi to convert to Islam and marry him as per the Islamic rituals. The victim along with her family confronted the accused and during the heated argument, Sufiyan pushed Nidhi from the fourth floor of the building. On Friday, the accused was absconding since the incident took place, and was arrested after a police encounter.