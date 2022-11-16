Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Lucknow: 19-year-old Nidhi pushed to death by Mohd Sufiyan, family says he was forcing her to get converted to Islam

Lucknow: 17-year-old Nidhi pushed to death by her 'jilted lover' Mohd Sufiyan, deceased's mother alleges forced religious conversion
On Tuesday night, a 19-year-old girl Nidhi Gupta was reportedly pushed to death from the fourth floor of an apartment by her boyfriend Mohammad Sufiyan. The reported Sector H, Basant Kunj, Dubagga police station area. 

According to the reports, the girl was taking training to become a beautician and she was in a relationship with the accused Mohammed Sufiyan. Gupta fell to her death from the 4th floor of the apartment. On Tuesday, Nidhi and her family members had gone to Sifiyan’s house to confront him over his pressure on Nidhi to convert to Islam and marry him.

During the heated argument that ensued, Nidhi went to the rooftop and Sufiyan followed. Soon, Nidhi was pushed off to the ground. Nidhi’s family has alleged that Sufiyan pushed her to death because she had refused to convert and have a Nikah with him.

The girl was rushed to King George Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre where the doctors declared her brought dead. 

In the FIR lodged by the girl’s family, her mother has reportedly accused Sufiyan, who lives in the same locality, of harassing and forcing Nidhi to marry him under Islamic rituals. 

As per the Zee News report, Accused Sufiyan claimed to a have ‘video’ of Nidhi and was forcing her to marry him. Sufiyan was hellbent on converting Nidhi to Islam and doing Nikah (Muslim contract marriage) with her. 

On Tuesday night, the girl along with her mother, elder sister, and uncle went to confront the youth and complain to his family. While the two families were talking to each other, an altercation between Sufiyan and the girl started and he pushed her from the fourth floor, the mother told police.

Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Additional DCP, West Zone, stated that the victim’s body has been sent for postmortem. An FIR has been filed against the accused Sufiyan under appropriate sections of murder and forced conversions.

Sufiyan, according to police, is on a run after the incident along with his other family members. Their house where the argument happened has been locked.  A police investigation is underway to verify the claims made by the victim’s family in their complaint. 

