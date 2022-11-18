On Friday, three days after a 19-year-old girl Nidhi Gupta was reportedly pushed to death from the fourth floor of an apartment by her boyfriend Mohammad Sufiyan, the accused has been arrested. Sufiyan was absconding after the reported incident.

Nidhi had succumbed to injuries after falling from the fourth floor of the apartment where Sufiyan lives with his family. The incident happened in the Basant Kunj, Dubagga police station area in Lucknow earlier this week.

Police had placed a cash reward of Rs 25,000 in the accused Sufiyan’s name for his arrest.

#JusticeForNidhi



Sufiyan who is accused of pushing a girl from the roof of a building that led to her death was arrested after a brief encounter.



A murder case was filed on 15 Nov & today after a brief encounter we were able to apprehend the accused: S Chinappa, DCP North pic.twitter.com/EKq0clXL5n — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 18, 2022

On an informer’s tip-off police team reached the location where Sufiyan was staying. 16 police vehicles were carrying out a search operation to nab the accused, commissioner of West Zone CN Sinha informed TOI.

“Sufiyan was arrested on Friday in a police encounter in Lucknow’s Dubagga area,” Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Piyush Mordia told PTI.

Dubagga Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhvir Singh Bhadauriya said, “Sufiyan was apprehended around 1 pm in an encounter. He was hit by a bullet in the right foot. He has been admitted to King George’s Medical University (KGMU).”

Lucknow Nidhi Murder Case: Accused Mohammed Sufiyan arrested by Police in an encounter today.



Sufiyan allegedly pushed Nidhi Gupta (19 years old) to death from 4th floor of an apartment. pic.twitter.com/5b3hmWwWtI — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) November 18, 2022

An FIR has been filed against the man under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act (commonly called the love jihad law).

According to the reports, the girl was taking training to become a beautician and she was in a relationship with the accused Mohammed Sufiyan. On Tuesday, Nidhi and her family members had gone to Sifiyan’s house to confront him over his pressure on Nidhi to convert to Islam and marry him.

During the heated argument that ensued, Nidhi went to the rooftop and Sufiyan followed. Soon, Nidhi was pushed off to the ground. Nidhi’s family has alleged that Sufiyan pushed her to death because she had refused to convert and have a Nikah with him.

In the FIR lodged by the girl’s family, her mother has reportedly accused Sufiyan, who lives in the same locality, of harassing and forcing Nidhi to marry him under Islamic rituals.

As per the Zee News report, Accused Sufiyan claimed to a have ‘video’ of Nidhi and was forcing her to marry him. Sufiyan was hellbent on converting Nidhi to Islam and doing Nikah (Muslim contract marriage) with her.

On Tuesday night, the girl along with her mother, elder sister, and uncle went to confront the youth and complain to his family. While the two families were talking to each other, an altercation between Sufiyan and the girl started and he pushed her from the fourth floor, the mother told police.