Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Court issues non-bailable warrant against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki for arson and...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Court issues non-bailable warrant against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki for arson and rioting

A woman named Nazir Fatima filed a complaint against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his younger brother Rizwan, alleging that they set fire to her home to take possession of her land.

OpIndia Staff
UP Court issues non-bailable warrant against SP MLA Irfan Solanki 
Irfan Solanki with Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: Twitter - @IrfanSolanki)
5

A local court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his younger brother Rizwan, who are wanted on suspicion of setting fire to a woman’s home in order to take possession of the property.

Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), stated that the NBW was granted by a special MP-MLA court on Wednesday following the filing of a complaint against them at Jajmau police station.

Since the duo has been missing for ten days, the search is on to find them. The MLA and his brother’s alleged hiding spots are being raided by a number of police teams. According to intelligence reports, they may have sought refuge in neighbouring districts or the state capital.

Irfan Solanki with Akhilesh Yadav.

A woman named Nazir Fatima said that on November 7 the MLA and his brother set fire to her home in an effort to take her land. She said that due to a wedding, the family was away. The aforementioned property is next to the MLA’s residence.

Nazir stated she owned a 535-square-yard property in the affluent Defence Colony where she had been living since 1986, but the MLA and his family were attempting to seize it in whatever way they could. To preserve the property, the entire family was residing in a thatched hut there. They had already grabbed about 200 square yards of her land, she claimed.

The police investigated her allegation and charged Irfan Solanki and Rizwan with arson, intimidation, and assault on November 7. Police commissioner BP Jogdand had ordered a forensic assessment of the scene because the MLA alleged he was being framed and the fire was caused by crackers.

Praveen Srivastava, in command of the forensic team, delivered his findings to the Jajmau police, with whom the case was lodged, on Thursday. According to a report by HT, an inflammable chemical was used to set fire to the property, which refutes the firecracker explanation.

On Thursday, the police acquired a non-bailable warrant from the court based on the forensics findings. If the MLA and his brother do not surrender, police authorities said the process of attaching their properties would begin soon. Abhishek Shukla, Station House Officer of Jajmau Police Station, was suspended for failing to take action against the SP MLA and refusing to listen to the woman’s allegation.

SP MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother have been charged with IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 327 (voluntarily causing harm to extort property), 427 (mischief causing damage), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous harm), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B. (criminal conspiracy). Irfan is an MLA from Sisamau in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
599,008FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com