Haji Islam, former chairman of Kandhla town municipality in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh was seen distributing chickens to woo voters. Islam brought chickens in two trucks and distributed them openly among the people of the town weeks before the municipality elections. The video of the incident is making rounds on the internet since Tuesday 15th November 2022.

After the buzz of municipal elections in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, the candidates are rushing to please the voters through various means. Candidates are adopting unique ways of bolstering their claims. According to a report by Jagran, Haji Islam said that he has been the chairman for ten years in the past and that he is indebted to the public. So he distributed the chickens among them to “show his gratitude”.

Haji Islam, a resident of Kandhla, has been the former president of Kandhla Municipality. On Tuesday, some videos went viral on internet media in which a long line of people appeared near a truck full of chickens. In the video, the former chairman was handing them over one by one. There was a crowd of people to get the free chickens. Dozens of people rushed to the scene. Trucks were reportedly halted at multiple places in town to distribute chickens.

It is notable that elections to 17 municipal corporations, 200 municipalities, and 517 Nagar panchayats in UP are to be held before January.