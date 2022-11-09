On November 9, the students of Udai Pratap College, Varanasi, sat in protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque inside the college campus. A group of students, under the leadership of student leaders Kush Singh and Abhishek Singh, closed the college campus gate and protested against the construction.

A police team from Shivpur Police Station reached the spot to alleviate the situation, but students did not pay heed to their request. Later, Varanasi Police Commissionerate’s Varuna Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Prabal Pratap Singh reached the college and persuaded the students to end the protest.

‘Construction material reach at night’, said students

The students informed the police that construction materials to build the mosque in place of a small mazar inside the campus reach at night in a tractor. The construction work used to take place at night. The students added that when they objected to the construction, those involved started assaulting them. The college administration also tried to stop the construction but could not succeed.

The students gave a memorandum to the police and alleged the construction was taking place to disturb communal harmony at the college campus. They urged the police and the city administration to take strict action against the illegal construction and bar unauthorized personnel from entering the campus.

OpIndia tried to reach out to Kush Singh and Abhishek Singh but could not connect. We also tried to reach out to the college administration and police but could not connect.