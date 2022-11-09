Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Students protest against illegal construction of mosque at Udai Pratap College campus,...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Students protest against illegal construction of mosque at Udai Pratap College campus, police intervenes

The students gave a memorandum to the police and alleged the construction was taking place to disturb communal harmony at the college campus. They urged the police and the city administration to take strict action against the illegal construction and bar unauthorized personnel from entering the campus.

OpIndia Staff
Udai Pratap College
Students of Udai Pratap College protested against construction of illegal mosque inside campus (Image: Bhaskar/Live Hindustan)
3

On November 9, the students of Udai Pratap College, Varanasi, sat in protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque inside the college campus. A group of students, under the leadership of student leaders Kush Singh and Abhishek Singh, closed the college campus gate and protested against the construction.

A police team from Shivpur Police Station reached the spot to alleviate the situation, but students did not pay heed to their request. Later, Varanasi Police Commissionerate’s Varuna Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Prabal Pratap Singh reached the college and persuaded the students to end the protest.

‘Construction material reach at night’, said students

The students informed the police that construction materials to build the mosque in place of a small mazar inside the campus reach at night in a tractor. The construction work used to take place at night. The students added that when they objected to the construction, those involved started assaulting them. The college administration also tried to stop the construction but could not succeed.

The students gave a memorandum to the police and alleged the construction was taking place to disturb communal harmony at the college campus. They urged the police and the city administration to take strict action against the illegal construction and bar unauthorized personnel from entering the campus.

OpIndia tried to reach out to Kush Singh and Abhishek Singh but could not connect. We also tried to reach out to the college administration and police but could not connect.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUday Pratap college, varanasi college, UP police news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
596,013FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com