Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad gets abused after he jokes how 'Bhagwa' helped Pakistan reach semi-finals

Venkatesh Prasad, a former Indian national team cricketer, is being chastised on Twitter for making a joke stating that ‘Bhagwa’ helped Pakistan reach the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. “So Bhagwa has helped Pakistan reach the semis,” Prasad posted on Twitter after Netherlands beat South Africa paving way for Pakistan to reach the semis. Netherlands cricket team uniform is in orange colour, which is why the ‘bhagwa’ (saffron) wordplay.

Responding to this tweet, several Twitter users slammed Prasad for making such remarks. Quoting the tweet, a user wrote, “This man wants to become next BCCI President or may be next Chief Minister of Karnataka.”

Another user wrote, “Bringing religion into sports @venkateshprasad & Waqar Younus are alike, pathetic creators”.

Bringing in the mention of year 2014, the year when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for first time, a user wrote, “Post 2014, they keep getting exposed….. Many weren’t gentlemans of game but communal d0gs.”

Twitter user Arjun wrote, “Indian Ex Cricketers are cringe.”

Venkatesh Prasad made these remarks following the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands. The Netherlands won the match by 13 runs, making it possible for Pakistan to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Interestingly, the tweet by Prasad was a witty play of words as the jersey of the Netherlands cricket team is saffron in colour and bhagwa, is the Hindi term for saffron.

The Netherlands eliminated South Africa from the T20 World Cup with a surprising 13-run victory, as South Africa was ousted from yet another major ICC competition. It was the Dutch team’s first victory over South Africa in any format.

Former Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad joined the platform on April 8, 2021, and has been quite active. Prasad has also been outspoken about his Hindu roots and has spoken out against injustices involving Hindus. He is one of the few celebrities who have been so open about their Hindu faith.

In June of this year, Venkatesh Prasad denounced the hanging of an effigy of ex-BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma outside a mosque in Belgavi, Karnataka, for her statements regarding Prophet Muhammad.