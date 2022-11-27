The ongoing world cup in Qatar has given us many memorable upsets already. Whether it was Saudi Arabia shocking Argentina or Germany losing to Japan, the shocks have come thick and fast in Qatar. The trend continued today as unfancied Morocco defeated Belgium, the number 2 ranked team in the world.

Morocco, who started the tournament with a hard-fought draw against the 2018 finalists Croatia, was expected to lose the match against the star-studded Belgian side comfortably. However, Morocco shocked everyone by turning the tables on the Robert Martinez side and handing them a massive defeat.

Belgium’s golden generation, which is having its last World Cup together with Eden Hazard, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Witsel etc unlikely to feature in the next tournament, wants to sign off on a winning note. However, the performances during their first two games suggest that unless there is a miraculous improvement overnight, Belgium will not be having much joy in Qatar.

Unlike their first game against Canada, when Belgium got played off the park, they actually dominated the play against Morocco but failed to make their domination count. Despite having 2/3rd of the possession, they failed to create enough clear chances despite having Kevin de Bruyne, one of the best creative players in the world.

Belgium got lucky when Ziyech’s free-kick goal at the end of the first half was chalked off because of offside, however, Belgium refused to heed the warning. In the second half, Morocco took their chances and the goals by Sabiri in the 73rd minute and Aboukhlal in injury time settled the issue in favour of the African side.

Morocco is now on top of the table in Group F, and a positive result against Canada in their last group game will be enough to push them to the next stage of the competition, against all odds. Their game against Canada is scheduled for the 1st of December, in what may turn out to be the biggest footballing game for both the sides involved.