Saturday, November 26, 2022
HomeNews Reports300 people to become jobless as Zee Network decides to shut down Zee Hindustan,...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

300 people to become jobless as Zee Network decides to shut down Zee Hindustan, managing editor Shamsher Singh resigns

Zee Network is shutting down Zee Hindustan for two reasons, poor financial condition, and overlap of content with Zee News. On the other hand, Deepak Chaurasia will make a TV comeback on new channel Bharat Express

OpIndia Staff
Zee Hindustan to be shut down, its managing editor Shamsher Singh resigns (Image source: Zee Hindustan, Twitter account of Shamsher Singh)
3

The series of layoffs has struck the Indian media industry. After tech sector companies laid off thousands of employees worldwide, the TV news channel Zee Hindustan is about to shut down. This will result in at least 300 media professionals going jobless. Zee Network has decided to shut down its Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan at a time when another prominent national media organization, NDTV, is being confronted with acquisition due to a financial problem. Zee Hindustan, which apparently employs 300 people, is also believed to have let go of a number of workers already.

According to reports, there are two main causes behind Zee Hindustan’s shutdown. The first was that the channel’s content mirrored that of its main Hindi news channel, Zee News. Zee Hindustan was launched as a regional Hindi news channel, to focus on Hindi-speaking states. But eventually, its difference with Zee News diminished. The financial stress of the channel is cited as the second factor. The Hindi news channel sector, which includes both major national channels and numerous regional channels, has become overcrowded, and due to that, several channels are suffering financially.

In the meanwhile, Zee Hindustan’s Managing Editor Shamsher Singh has resigned from his post ahead of the channel disappearing from TV sets. He confirmed it by responding to a news report saying that he has resigned. Before that, he had posted several cryptic tweets in Hindu hinting that everything was not right.

Earlier today, he posted a tweet talking about three phases of life, Creation, Decoration and Destroy, in the context of the news channel, where he confirmed that the channel is being shut down. The three stages of Zee Hindustan, according to him, were the launch in 2017, the relaunch in 2020, and the closure in 2022.

Zee Hindustan’s shutdown comes after a series of layoffs in various companies in India and the world. It started with tech giants laying off their employees. Meta recently asked thousands of its employees not to come to the office. Meta is the parent company of social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and the personal messaging application WhatsApp. Other companies like Accenture, Cognizant, etc. followed the trend.

Deepak Chaurasia to make a TV comeback

In another significant development in the media sector in the country, Veteran TV newsman Deepak Chaurasia, who abruptly quit News Nation at the end of last year amid a controversy, will make a reappearance in the upcoming new year. A new TV news channel called Bharat Express, which has been formed by Upendra Rai, has offered him a primetime program. Upendra Rai is a journalist who formerly held administrative posts at Tehelka and Sahara News Network

Upendra Rai said, “The show will be called ‘8 pm with Deepak Chaurasia’. He will also be a consultative editor with Bharat Express.” Along with Chaurasia, Bharat Express will also have former Zee Salaam editor Khalid Raza Khan, Sahara India group editor Ismail Zafar Khan, and Rashtriya Sahara group editor Manoj Tomar.

In his nearly three-decade career, Deepak Chaurasia has worked for Aaj Tak, ABP News, and India News. He joined News Nation in 2019 and departed in December 2021, shortly after hosting his show while allegedly drunk. At the time, he served as the channel’s consultant editor.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

CIC says Supreme Court’s 1993 order on salaries for Imams in Delhi in violation of the constitution; these salaries saw a hike under CM...

OpIndia Staff -

‘The feeling is supernatural’: Mahadevji Desai, a man from Kutch who walked to Dwarkadish Temple with 100 cows, shares his experience with OpIndia

Krunalsinh Rajput -

Satyendar Jain was receiving preferential treatment in Tihar Jail, says Delhi court, dismisses his petition seeking dry fruits

OpIndia Staff -

Chinese government unleashed its trolls, Wumao Army, to insult Islam and hurt religious sentiments of Uyghur Muslims: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Gwalior man Sohail Khan forcefully marries and converts Hindu live-in partner into Islam, rapes and assaults her for worshipping Hindu deities, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Squid Game’s player 001, Oh il-nam, Korean actor O Yeong-Su charged with sexual misconduct, actor says he just held the girl’s hand

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat polls: Ex-Congress leader Shakarsinh Vaghela hails gangster Abdul Latif, says he was ‘generous, popular, and helpful to people’

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Sohail Ansari brainwashes minor Hindu girl into eloping, she changes her mind and hides in a drainpipe, found after 9-hour long search

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Factory manager dies after falling into blast furnace, family members say he was murdered by owner Asif Ali

OpIndia Staff -

Audrey Truschke repeats lie debunked in court, says belly of pregnant Muslim woman was cut during Gujarat riots: Here are the facts

Raju Das -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
602,462FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com