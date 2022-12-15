On Thursday, December 15, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sparked outrage after he said “Jo Piyega Wo Marega’ in response to media questions regarding the Hooch tragedy wherein at least 39 people have died and several fell ill after consuming spurious liquor.

“We took action against liquor consumption. Bihar is a dry state since 2016, people should understand this. Last time, when people died after drinking toxic liquor, someone said they should be given compensation. When someone consumes alcohol, they will die, the example is before us (Jo Sharab Piyega Wo Marega). We should express grief and tell people that liquor is bad and it should not be consumed”

LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan stated that CM Nitish Kumar is saying that “Jo Piyega Wo Marega but what about those who are selling toxic liquor, Jo Bechega Wo Bachega (those who sell liquor will be saved), the state government is protecting those involved in this business. In Nitish Kumar’s rule, those who drink liquor are Mahapaapi but those who sell liquor are Maha Gyani,” the LJP leader said.

Bihar Industry Minister Sameer Mahaseth on Wednesday claimed that in order to ‘tolerate’ liquor, body strength needs to be improved. During an interaction with the media at Hajipur, the Minister said “Poor quality of liquor is reaching Bihar. This poor quality liquor is working as a slow poison for the people.”

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar enters the State Assembly in Patna through a gathering of BJP MLAs who are protesting against the State Govt over the Chapra hooch tragedy.



The death toll currently stands at 39.

The Minister who had come to attend a Badminton tournament asserted that bodybuilding and strengthening the immune system can help tolerate toxic liquor. “If you make yourself stronger by playing sports, you could tolerate the liquor.”

The RJD leader also questioned the government’s responsibility over the issue and said, “If the government can take credit for prohibiting liquor in the state then who takes responsibility for the deaths caused by consumption of toxic liquor’ Mahaseth questioned.

“When the ministers know that poisonous liquor is coming to Bihar, who will take responsibility for the lapse of administration? he further asked.

Notably, a ruckus was caused in the Bihar assembly over deaths caused by drinking toxic liquor. In the assembly, CM Nitish Kumar took out his frustration on BJP MLAs who questioned his failure in stopping sales of illicit liquor in the state.

In 2016, @NitishKumar completely banned Liquor in Bihar.



But, illegal liquor is found everywhere.

Now, 20 dîed in Chhapra.



When questioned in Assembly,

he arrogantly said:

Kya ho Gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log, Sharabi ho gaye tum log?

CM Nitish Kumar shouted at the BJP MLAs saying “Sharabi Ho Gaye Ho Tum Sab ( you all are alcoholics).” This sparked outrage as the BJP MLAs led a demonstration outside the assembly.