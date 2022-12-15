Thursday, December 15, 2022
HomeNews Reports39 dead in Bihar after consuming toxic liquor: CM Nitish Kumar says 'Jo Piyega...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

39 dead in Bihar after consuming toxic liquor: CM Nitish Kumar says ‘Jo Piyega Wo Marega’, shrugs away responsibility

The opposition MLAs have questioned the Nitish govt's inaction against dealers of toxic liquor in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Nitish Kumar says 'jo piyega wo marega', shirks responsibility after 39 people die after consuming spurious liquor
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (via PTI)
11

On Thursday, December 15, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sparked outrage after he said “Jo Piyega Wo Marega’ in response to media questions regarding the Hooch tragedy wherein at least 39 people have died and several fell ill after consuming spurious liquor. 

“We took action against liquor consumption. Bihar is a dry state since 2016, people should understand this. Last time, when people died after drinking toxic liquor, someone said they should be given compensation. When someone consumes alcohol, they will die, the example is before us (Jo Sharab Piyega Wo Marega). We should express grief and tell people that liquor is bad and it should not be consumed”

LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan stated that CM Nitish Kumar is saying that “Jo Piyega Wo Marega but what about those who are selling toxic liquor, Jo Bechega Wo Bachega (those who sell liquor will be saved), the state government is protecting those involved in this business. In Nitish Kumar’s rule, those who drink liquor are Mahapaapi but those who sell liquor are Maha Gyani,” the LJP leader said. 

Bihar Industry Minister Sameer Mahaseth on Wednesday claimed that in order to ‘tolerate’ liquor, body strength needs to be improved. During an interaction with the media at Hajipur, the Minister said “Poor quality of liquor is reaching Bihar. This poor quality liquor is working as a slow poison for the people.”

The Minister who had come to attend a Badminton tournament asserted that bodybuilding and strengthening the immune system can help tolerate toxic liquor. “If you make yourself stronger by playing sports, you could tolerate the liquor.”

The RJD leader also questioned the government’s responsibility over the issue and said, “If the government can take credit for prohibiting liquor in the state then who takes responsibility for the deaths caused by consumption of toxic liquor’ Mahaseth questioned. 

“When the ministers know that poisonous liquor is coming to Bihar, who will take responsibility for the lapse of administration? he further asked. 

Notably, a ruckus was caused in the Bihar assembly over deaths caused by drinking toxic liquor. In the assembly, CM Nitish Kumar took out his frustration on BJP MLAs who questioned his failure in stopping sales of illicit liquor in the state. 

CM Nitish Kumar shouted at the BJP MLAs saying “Sharabi Ho Gaye Ho Tum Sab ( you all are alcoholics).” This sparked outrage as the BJP MLAs led a demonstration outside the assembly. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBihar hooch tragedy, Nitish Kumar angry, Bihar video
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
607,121FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com