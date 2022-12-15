On December 15, Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting against actor Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for the recently released song ‘Besharam Rang‘ of their upcoming film Pathaan.

In his complaint, Jindal said that the song is “vulgar and obscene” and “against Hindu sentiments”. He argued that Deepika was seen wearing a saffron bikini and sarong with Shah Rukh Khan while performing in the song.

@vineetJindal19 filed written complaint with I&B ministry office of @ianuragthakur to seeking ban on song #BesharamRang in movie patan for vulgarity while warning Saffron color and lyrics of song and request to take legal action against #ShahRukhKhan & #DeepikaPadukone. — Adv.Vineet Jindal (@vineetJindal19) December 15, 2022

Saffron being a “symbol of renunciation, sacrifice, knowledge, purity and service”, he said. He blamed Bollywood for turning saffron into a symbol of ‘shamelessness. He said, “Bollywood turns saffron into a symbol of shamelessness by insulting the colour of pride and devotion by performing obscene moves in this song. It is also noted that vulgarity has its height by using saffron colour intentionally to insult the Hindu community and Sanatan culture.”

Complaint filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal against Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Source: Vineet Jindal

Accusing Deepika and Shah Rukh of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with the song ‘Besharam Rang, Jindal said that their performance in the song has damaged the pure divinity of the saffron colour which is of utmost significance to the Hindu community. Such deplorable performances in the context of the saffron colour which is worn by Hindu saints and ascetics as their devotion toward the religion are extremely outrageous, atrocious and hurting the sentiments and beliefs of the Hindu community.”

Jindal alleged that it was a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings of the Hindu community via vulgar visuals and verbal representation in the song that is being circulated on social media and on public platforms. He urged to file a complaint against the involved parties, including Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and others, under Sections 295A,298, 505, 67 IT Act and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

He further urged the I&B Ministry to ban the video and called for its removal from the internet immediately.

Speaking to OpIndia, Jindal said, “How our Saffron colour has been displayed in the song Besharam Rang with vulgarity in the film Pathaan is derogatory. I have requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban the song and remove it from all platforms immediately. Furthermore, action should be initiated against the actors, filmmakers and all parties involved for making such an obscene song.”

MP’s Home Minister objected to Deepika’s attire

Notably, on December 14, Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Dr Narottam Mishra expressed objection to actress Deepika Padukone’s attire in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film ‘Pathaan’. The minister has advised the director to correct the attire, failing to which the film may face troubles in release in Madhya Pradesh. He also called Padukone a member of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, a term that refers to left liberals wishing to separate Kashmir and other parts from India.

Dr Narottam Mishra said, “The costumes used in the song are prima facie very objectionable. It is clear that this song has been filmed with a corrupt mentality. Anyway, in the JNU case, Deepika Padukone has supported the Tukde Tukde Gang.”