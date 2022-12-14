On 14th December 2022, Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Dr. Narottam Mishra expressed objection to actress Deepika Padukone’s attire in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film ‘Pathaan’. The minister has advised the director to correct the attire failing to which the film may face troubles in release in Madhya Pradesh. He also called Padukone a member of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, a term that refers to left liberals wishing to separate Kashmir and other parts from India.

Dr. Narottam Mishra said, “The costumes used in the song are prima facie very objectionable. It is clear that this song has been filmed with a corrupt mentality. Anyway, in the JNU case, Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde Gang.”

Dr. Narottam Mishra added, “And that’s why I would request them to fix these scenes, fix this costume. Otherwise, whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered.”

The demand for a boycott of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan‘ is already increasing. The first song of the film ‘Besharam Rang’ was released on December 12, which featured Deepika Padukone and several other female actors in bikinis and similar bold attire. The dance by the lead actress involves suggestive and erotic movements, while Shahrukh Khan appears shirtless in several scenes.

‘Besharam Rang’ means ‘shameless color’. In many scenes of the song, Deepika is shown wearing a saffron bikini, which Twitter users are objecting to. People are accusing Shah Rukh and the filmmakers of deliberately defaming saffron colour by linking the lyrics of the song ‘Besharam Rang’ to Deepika’s bikini colour.

People are giving sharp reactions on social media about the film’s new song ‘Besharam Rang’. Netizens have accused Shah Rukh Khan of deliberately defaming the saffron color.

People are also angry with the way obscenity has been shown in the film’s song. After focusing on Deepika Padukone’s ‘monokini avatar’, one can guess whether Shah Rukh Khan now wants to make his film ‘Pathan’ a hit by showing Deepika Padukone’s ‘sexy song’. The song has been penned by lyricist Kumar, while music director Vishal-Shekhar duo has composed it. Shilpa Rao and Caralissa Monterio have voiced it. Siddharth Anand has directed the film ‘Pathaan’.