On December 17 (local time), former Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh exposed the new school curriculum issued by the Taliban-led government in the country. In a series of tweets, Saleh said that the new curriculum had introduced 62 recent changes, including calling the United Nations’ satanic’ and anti-woman regulations.

He said, “The Talibani curriculum for Afghan schools will have 62 additions, i.e. anti-UN subjects calling it satanic, anti-non Muslim humans calling for their annihilation, the institutionalization of bigotry and calling women ropes of evil, corruption and voluntarism for suicide attacks as Islamic deterrence.”

Calling the curriculum ‘evil,’ he wished the boys’ schools also close down until the Pakistan-influenced clerical fascism gets defeated in the country. He said, “The new curriculum is so evil that one wishes to see the boys’ schools closed too until this clerical fascism nurtured and created by Pakistan is defeated and deleted. The Afghan schools will open in March, and the burning question is, will the US $40M+/week pay for such teachings and new books.”

He slammed the media for portraying the Talibs as ‘reformed and changed’. He added that there was propaganda running to paint a good picture of the Talibs so that the administration of Afghanistan could be “outsourced” to Pakistan and its “fascist clerical proxy”.

Saleh said, “Prior to the signing of the shameful Doha deal and for a long while after that, the whole sponsored media portrayed the Talibs as reformed and changed and singled out corruption as the central cause for prevailing of this terrorist group, the propaganda for normalization of the Talibs was to hide the geopolitical scheme of outsourcing of Afghanistan to Rawalpindi and its cancerous clerical fascist proxy. How long will this romantic view of the new Talibs hold? Afghanistan is a country of surprises, and change is, most of the time, an eruption, not a process. Inshallah.”

Nida Mohammad Nadeem – The education minister who is against girl education

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US and other western armed forces left the country, the new regimes have been fixated on “changing” the curriculum of schools in the country. The education minister under the Taliban-led government, Nida Mohammad Nadeem, took responsibility for the same. Interestingly, the hard-line cleric strongly objected to girls’ education in the country.

As per reports, Nadeem, a former governor and military commander, vowed to “exterminate” the modern education system introduced by the US-led administration in the country since it took over in 2001. Furthermore, Nadeem has called girls’ education un-Islamic and against the values of Afghanistan.

The girls have been banned from attending school. They also announced the segregation of women in the colleges, introduced a new dress code and prohibited women from applying for a number of university courses.

To introduce the “hardcore Islamic” values into the school system, the education ministry has planned to open a vast network of Madarsas and religious seminaries across Afghanistan. Since Nadeem took over, the officials and teachers in the universities were replaced with Taliban extremists. Interestingly, they were allegedly not qualified for the job. On September 4, he called it disrespectful to ask for these extremists to give exams to prove their qualifications. For him, the qualification was allegedly how many bombs they detonated.

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, they imposed a blanket ban on girls’ education. It appears the same system will slowly creep into the country led by Islamists.

Notably, on March 23, 2022, girls in Afghanistan were barred from entering schools. They had backtracked from the decision to allow girls to go to schools and faced worldwide condemnation. Later, visuals surfaced in May where Talibs were seen dancing in classrooms after shutting down a girls’ school. Furthermore, in August, it was reported that a founder of a girls’ school in Afghanistan had to burn the records to ensure the records did not fall into the hands of the Talib extremists.