Saturday, December 17, 2022
Section 144 imposed in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh after violent clashes erupt between YSRCP and TDP workers

Image via TimesNow
On Friday, December 16, violence erupted between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district. After the violent clashes during the Idhemi Karma Rashtraniki programme by the opposition, the police imposed Section 144 in the district.

During the programme, YSRCP and TDP workers attacked each other with sticks, and pelted stones at each other, injuring many in the clash. Soon after, police arrived at the spot and dispersed the crowd that gathered following the clash.

As seen in the visuals, people engaged in violence were vandalising the area and setting cars on fire. One TDP leader Julakanti Brahma Reddy has also been arrested following the violence. 

Speaking about the incident,  Palnadu Superintendent of Police Y Ravi Sankar Reddy informed that several people with criminal records participated in the programme and deliberately pelted stones. 

“This is purely a factional conflict, not a political one. For the past 20 to 30 years, this area has been subjected to factional attacks. A cordon search was conducted there as part of preventive measures beginning this morning. People with a criminal history associated with the Veldurthi faction were staying in Macherla town,” SP Y Ravi Sankar Reddy stated.

He stated that the situation was under control and that those responsible had been arrested.

“Those involved have been arrested.  The situation is under control, and Section 144 has been imposed in the town,” SP Y Ravi Sankar Reddy stated. He said that following the incident, faction leaders have sought the support of political parties.

SP Y Ravi Sankar Reddy continued by assuring that strict action will be taken against those involved in the violent clashes.

“Cases have been filed against both parties, and serious action will be taken. Everything will be under control by the morning” the SP stated.

Reacting to the incident, TDP President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to condemn the “attacks of YSRCP on TDP workers” and accuse the police of supporting the ruling YSRCP. 

“I strongly condemn the attacks of YCP goons on TDP ranks in Machhar, the incidents of setting fire to party leaders’ houses and party offices. It is even worse that the police are blowing the horns of the ruling party’s rowdyism,” Naidu tweeted in Telugu.

In another tweet posted at 11:00 PM on December 16, Naidu wrote, “Jagan Reddy…these fires are sure to burn you and your government. Remember…!”

