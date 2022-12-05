Days after being kicked out of Twitter over his brazen display of anti-Semitism, American rapper Kanye West has now dubbed Elon Musk ‘half-Chinese.’

In an Instagram post on Monday (November 5), Kanye West wrote, “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon.”

The controversial rapper claimed that Musk is one of the many ‘genetic hybrid’ clones, which managed to survive. He alleged, “I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck…Well, let’s not forget about Obama.”

Screengrab of the Instagram post of Kanye West.

“I’m sorry for using curse words in church but I don’t have another word for Obama yet. Let’s Unify and find out,” he concluded. Kanye West also informed that he stalked the profile of Elon Musk on Facebook and dug out his childhood pictures.

The rapper wrote in the caption, “On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God.”

The development comes two days after Kanye West was kicked out of Twitter by its new owner, Elon Musk, for superimposing a Hakenkreuz (hooked cross) atop the ‘Star of David (an emblem of Judaism). “Love everyone #LoveSpeech,” he had captioned his disturbing tweet.

Screengrab of the disturbing tweet by Kanye West

It must be mentioned that the hooked cross was popularised by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, responsible for the death of 6 million Jews. This was too much to take even for the likes of free-speech absolutists such as Elon Musk.

On being asked to fix the American rapper, Musk informed, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Kanye West has been making anti-Semitic comments for quite some time and has recently expressed admiration for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during the ‘Infowars’ show with ultra Right-wing political commentator, Alex Jones.

“I see good things about Hitler also…This guy… invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that,” he was heard as saying.

“I’m done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler…I like Hitler,” Kanye West remarked.

“Especially Hitler.” Kanye West appears with Alex Jones, expresses admiration for Hitler. (Video: InfoWars) pic.twitter.com/K5f7Xj9sED — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 1, 2022

Earlier, Elon Musk had clarified that he would not allow the return of Alex Jones on Twitter for calling the Sandy Hook mass shooting, a ‘hoax.’

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame,” he had emphasised.