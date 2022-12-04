Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest movie ‘An Action Hero’ has failed to strike a chord with the audience resulting in a low box-office collection.

Released on December 2, the film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles witnessed a slow start on day one and earned only Rs 1.31 crore and could not manage to gain momentum on day 2 either and collected Rs 2.16 crore taking the total collection to Rs 3.47 crores. The film’s strikingly low box office collection has become a cause of concern for the producers of the film. If the film fails to pick up on Sunday, it will become Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest flop till now.

#AnActionHero gets the much-needed boost/jump on Day 2, but the 2-day total remains extremely low, despite favourable word of mouth… Mass circuits are weak… Needs miraculous turnaround on Day 3… Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.16 cr. Total: ₹ 3.47 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/H8sxE1J9gt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2022

Notably, the Anirudh Iyer directorial venture received good reviews, however, looking at the box office figures, the 45 crore budget film may not even be able to recover its production costs. An Action Hero also includes item songs featuring Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi as well, but they also failed to impress the audience.

It is being speculated that the reason behind the film’s poor performance at the box office is Ayushmann Khurrana’s controversial statement where the actor said that “India is a homophobic country.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times during the promotion of An Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana argued that his film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ flopped at the box office because India is a homophobic society. Notably, the film had no homosexual character but was the story of a transsexual person who underwent sex reassignment surgery.

When asked why his films were not doing well in theatres, Khurrana responded, “I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects—it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film—the kids have also been watching. In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), have performed poorly commercially because our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was extremely niche in terms of tone. Doctor G was an A-rated film that performed reasonably well in theatres given its certification. For a while, that was my learning for making a film.”