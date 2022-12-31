Border Security Force ordered a court inquiry after one of its sniffer dogs in Meghalaya gave birth to three puppies, and the deputy Commandant rank officer has to submit a report into the matter.

The order copy accessed by ANI reads that in compliance with the Sation Head Quarters BSF Shillong order on December 19, a Deputy Commandant of this Unit is hereby detailed to conduct a Summary Court of Inquiry (SCOI) to investigate the circumstances under which Dog Lalcy (Female) held on a charge of 43 Bn BSF delivered three puppies at Border out Post Baghmara on December 5 at about 1000 Hrs.

It further reads, “The SCOI proceeding duly completed in all respect be submitted to SHQ BSF Shillong by 30th Dec 2022.”

A senior BSF officer informed that highly trained BSF dogs are kept under the supervision of their handlers and have to undergo regular health checkups.

“These dogs are never brought into contact with other dogs. And breeding is performed under the supervision of a veterinary doctor,” said a senior BSF officer.

The dog was deployed on duty at India-Bangladesh Border.