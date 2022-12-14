Cambridge Dictionary is under fire for changing the definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ to include those who do not identify with the gender they were assigned at the time of birth. The entry of a “well-reputed” dictionary into ‘gender identity politics’ has raised several questions, and netizens, especially women, have expressed their anguish over the same.

As per the Cambridge Dictionary, a ‘man‘ can now be defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Definition of “man”

On the other hand, the dictionary defines a ‘woman‘ as “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Definition of ‘woman’

The changes made by the dictionary are in line with the “gender identity” politics of the LGBTQ+ that claims the sex and gender of a person are different. The step taken to redefine man and woman has sparked controversy; netizens have called it an attack on women’s identity.

Daily Caller writer Mary Rooke said, “F-ing traitors to the truth. Cambridge Dictionary is only the latest. If we don’t stop them from erasing women, our civilization is ngmi.”

F-ing traitors to the truth. Cambridge Dictionary is only the latest. If we don’t stop them from erasing women our civilization is ngmi. https://t.co/T4MKGEuufZ — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) December 12, 2022

Man/gay rights activist BuckAngel said, “The erasure of women right in front of our eyes!”

The erasure of women right in front of our eyes! https://t.co/uf98tKnWic — Buck Angel® Transsexual (@BuckAngel) December 13, 2022

Twitter user Mina Caputo said, “Why is the world hellbent on erasing Biological, Female Mammals?!? Go!”

Why is the world hellbent on erasing Biological, Female Mammals?!? Go! https://t.co/Hh6IJpKap3 — ɐuıɯ❣️ (@MinaCaputo) December 13, 2022

Author Matt Walsh said, “The “what is a woman” question has been so effective that they’re now rewriting the dictionary to try and neutralize it. It’s absurd and Orwellian, but also a sign that we’re winning the argument.”

The “what is a woman” question has been so effective that they’re now rewriting the dictionary to try and neutralize it. It’s absurd and Orwellian, but also a sign that we’re winning the argument. https://t.co/jAyZJNCBj8 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 13, 2022

City Journal writer Christopher F Rufo said, “Notice that the dictionary writers say “*they* may have been.” They couldn’t bring themselves to write “she may have been,” because they know they’re lying. That’s the tell.”

Notice that the dictionary writers say “*they* may have been.” They couldn’t bring themselves to write “she may have been,” because they know they’re lying. That’s the tell. https://t.co/0en1sGfNMq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 13, 2022

Journalist Megyn Kelly said, “They won’t stop until we don’t remember what real women are anymore.”

They won’t stop until we don’t remember what real women are anymore. https://t.co/PwXrUJT0eD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 13, 2022

Director-Producer Robby Starbuck said, “I refuse to play along with this delusion. Airbrushed makeup, heels, fake breasts and an exaggerated valley girl voice impersonation do not make you a woman. The fact some people think it does is insulting. Stop erasing women.”

I refuse to play along with this delusion. Airbrushed makeup, heels, fake breasts and an exaggerated valley girl voice impersonation does not make you a woman. The fact some people think it does is insulting. Stop erasing women. https://t.co/z1uSsoXtfT — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 13, 2022

Author Ashley St Clair said, “Women should loathe trans activists for their vicious attempts to completely erase us. Issues REAL women face are thrown under the rug so that the cries of men playing dress up can be heard.”

Women should loathe trans activists for their vicious attempts to completely erase us



Issues REAL women face are thrown under the rug so that the cries of men playing dress up can be heard. https://t.co/2ChAgcI1HB — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 12, 2022

Defense Attorney Marina Medvin said, “Imagine inverting **the dictionary definition** of a term that defines half of the world’s population while simultaneously claiming cultural handicap.”

Imagine inverting **the dictionary definition** of a term that defines half of the world’s population while simultaneously claiming cultural handicap. https://t.co/BJ45E0PsgM — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 13, 2022

It is a well-known fact that it took countless protests and revolutions for women to get their rights. Not to forget, women were not even allowed to vote in countries like the United States for a very long time. Many women are still struggling to get equal pay for equal jobs in several sectors. In such a world where women have to fight for everything every day, gender identity politics have opened another floodgate of problems for them as men who do not want to “identify themselves as men” are trying to take their position in society. Cambridge Dictionary’s step to change the definition of man and woman will only deepen the fissure between women and equality.