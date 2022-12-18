Currently lodged in Tihar jail in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has dropped yet another ‘letter bomb’ threatening to expose Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal.

In his letter addressing CM Kejriwal as ‘Maha Thug’, Chandrashekhar alleged that Kejriwal is sending threats and offers through his “agents and very own jail administration.” Chandrashekhar claimed that Kejriwal’s operatives are pressing him to follow Kejriwal’s instructions and write letters to the media and Delhi LG that he was “pressurized to by the BJP to write against you (Kejriwal) and AAP.”

He further alleged that CM Kejriwal wants Chandrashekhar to withdraw complaints filed against Satyendar Jain and retract statements given to the high-powered committee.

Chandrashekhar further clarified that he has been writing all the letters of his own free will and that nobody is pressurising him to write such letters. He also said that he is writing the true events that took place between him, Arvind Kejriwal, and his “gang of crooks.”

The conman further asserted that “BJP is not a party like yours (AAP) to indulge in such cheap politics as you do on a daily basis.”

Chandrashekhar also took a swipe at Kejriwal over his claim that his party will win 200+ seats in MCD elections and pointed out that AAP lost in the seats under Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia’s area.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s statement

Chandrashekhar reiterated his demand to undergo a polygraph test along with Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain face-to-face. He urged Kejriwal to prove that he is “Kattar Imandaar” as he claims to be.

The conman then dared Kejriwal to sack Satyendar Jain saying that he will not do so as in that case Jain will testify against Kejriwal. “You have not sacked Satyendar Jain, because he will then testify against you as he is the most important person in your loot gang”, wrote the jailed conman.

Chandrashekhar also mentioned a brown and black Mont Blanc diary allegedly belonging to Satyendar Jain having “all the accounts of amounts” in it.

Satyendar Jain, who is also currently lodged in Tihar Jail, has been accused by Chandrashekhar of using his power as a minister even in jail. He also asked Arvind Kejriwal to answer how a jailed Satyendar Jain has access to a mobile phone or who is using his phone to make threatening calls to Chandrashekhar.

Concluding his letter, Chandrashekhar said that he will not back out and will “expose all and show the true colors of you (Kejriwal) to the country.

(All Images via IndiaToday)

It is pertinent to mention that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had previously claimed that AAP had put pressure on him to contribute to its campaign for the Punjab and Goa elections. Additionally, he claimed Jain asked for his assistance in February 2017 to convert $20 million in Indian rupees and bitcoin.