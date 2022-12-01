On November 30, in a remand report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the agency named ruling TRS party MLC K Kavitha who is the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in the ongoing probe over the Liquor Policy Scam. The remand note was submitted in court by the investigation agency following the arrest of one of the accused, Amit Arora.

K Kavitha, Sharath Reddy, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy – termed as “South Group” named in Remand Report of Amit Arora in #DelhiLiquorScam

Vijay Nair on behalf of AAP got kickbacks of ₹100cr from “South Group” by various persons including Amit Arora. This was disclosed by Amit Arora pic.twitter.com/gbFfFCJE6U — Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) November 30, 2022

Arora was apprehended and presented before the court on Wednesday. Apart from Kavitha, YSRC MP Mahunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava were also mentioned by the agency. ED said that Kavitha changed her phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) six times after the case was handed over to the agency. Furthermore, the agency said the accused destroyed digital evidence in an attempt to hamper the ongoing investigation into the matter.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have said earlier that Kavitha’s role in the alleged liquor policy scam would come out anytime. BJP leaders Parvesh Varma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa had alleged in August that Kavitha was involved in facilitating the Delhi Liquor Policy. Kavitha had denied the allegations and said she would file a defamation case against them.

ED officials noted that their investigation revealed one of the accused, Vijay Nair received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crores on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The kickbacks came from a company named ‘South Group’. Sharath Chandra Reddy, K. Kavitha, Mahunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Amit Arora control the said company. ED sources were quoted by Deccan Chronicle saying that Arora confirmed the same in his statement to the investigation agency.

ED said, “The 12% profit margin to the wholesalers was devised to extract half of it as a kickback to the AAP leaders. As per the investigation carried out so far, Sh Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP, has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs. 100 Cr from a group called South Group (controlled by Sh Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, and Sh Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons, including Amit Arora. The same has been disclosed by the arrestee Sh Amit Arora in his statements.”

Kavitha accused BJP of using ED for politics

In a statement, Kavitha accused BJP of using ED for politics in light of upcoming state assembly elections in Telangana. She said, “Modi govt came 8 yrs ago & in these 8 yrs, democratically elected govt in 9 states were toppled while BJP formed its govts in an inappropriate way. Every child in the country knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states. This has happened in Telangana.”

Furthermore, she said, “Same thing is happening in Telangana as we’ve elections next year ED has arrived before PM Modi in the state. We’ve welcomed them and will be cooperating with them. Still, BJP is playing cheap tricks.”

She added, “PM Modi can put us behind bars, but we will still be working for the people & expose the failures of the BJP. TRS govt is running smoothly in Telangana. We have exposed their conspiracy to topple the state govt & Telangana’s people have witnessed it.”

Recently, after Kavitha’s statement that BJP leader Arvind Dharampuri should be beaten up with slippers, TRS workers attacked his house.

ED also mentioned in its report that after the case was handed over to the agency, all the accused, including Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia changed their phones multiple times, allegedly to destroy evidence and hamper the investigation.

OpIndia has reached out to the BJP leaders in Telangana for comments. We will update the report accordingly.