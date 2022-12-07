On December 6 (local time), it was revealed that the delay in the second edition of Twitter Files was due to the revelation that former Deputy General Counsel James Baker was found to be reviving the Twitter Files. As per reports, he was immediately fired by the new owner of the company Elon Musk. Baker was allegedly involved in the handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop story by the social media platform.

As per the expose published by freelance journalist Matt Taibbi, it was revealed how top officials at Twitter dealt with the Hunter Biden story in New York Post in October 2020. Notably, Baker was general counsel at the FBI before joining Twitter. He was also a key figure in the investigation into the alleged interference of Russia in the 2016 presidential elections.

Baker was involved in the discussion about if the story would fall under the Twitter policy against ‘hacked materials’. In one of the emails during a discussion over the story, Baker had written, “I support the conclusion that we need more facts to assess whether the materials were hacked. At this stage, however, it’s reasonable for us to assume that they may have been and that caution is warranted.” He was replying to an email sent by a Twitter executive seeking information if they could “truthfully claim” that the laptop policy would be “part of the policy” against hacked material.

As per Fox News report, in 2016, Baker met Attorney Michael Sussmann, who gave Baker purported data and white papers demonstrating an alleged covert communication channel between Trump Organisation and Alfa Bank, a Russian entity. It was further reported that initially, Sussman informed Baker he was not working for anyone but later billed Hillary Clinton’s campaign for the work. Later, in 2022, he was acquitted on one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

Furthermore, Baker was also involved in the FISA warrant application submitted to initiate surveillance on Carter Page, who was involved in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. Later, Baker admitted in a statement that his role in the said application was rather “unusual”.

The series of events that led to Baker’s removal from Twitter

On Tuesday (October 6), freelance journalist Taibbi said that two journalists, he and Bari Weiss, were provided with the documents access that was based on the Twitter Files. Following the first release of Twitter Files, they started to observe obstacles to new searches. This was when they discovered that Baker was responsible for releasing the files over the weekend.

Taibbi said, “On Friday, the first instalment of the Twitter files was published here. We expected to publish more over the weekend. Many wondered why there was a delay. We can now tell you part of the reason why. On Tuesday, Twitter Deputy General Counsel (and former FBI General Counsel) Jim Baker was fired. Among the reasons? Vetting the first batch of “Twitter Files” – without knowledge of new management.”

He added, “The process for producing the “Twitter Files” involved delivery to two journalists (Bari Weiss and me) via a lawyer close to new management. However, after the initial batch, things became complicated. Over the weekend, while we both dealt with obstacles to new searches, it was Bari Weiss who discovered that the person in charge of releasing the files was someone named Jim. When she called to ask “Jim’s” last name, the answer came back: ‘Jim Baker.'”

“Baker is a controversial figure. He has been something of a Zelig of FBI controversies dating back to 2016, from the Steele Dossier to the Alfa-Server mess. He resigned in 2018 after an investigation into leaks to the press,” he tweeted further.

In a tweet, Taibbi said, “The news that Baker was reviewing the ‘Twitter files’ surprised everyone involved, to say the least.”

Musk said in a Tweet, “In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today.” Replying to a Twitter user who asked if Baker was given a chance to explain himself, Musk said, “Yes. His explanation was …unconvincing.”

Twitter Files

On December 2 (local time), freelance journalist Matt Taibbi published a Twitter thread detailing how the former Legal Head of the company, Vijaya Gadde, was at the helm of the censorship exercise under the garb of vague and arbitrary rules. It is pertinent to note that Gadde was accused of refusing to take down child porn even as the victim’s parents had pleaded for removal.

The internal communications revealed how the Twitter moderation team routinely received directives from the Biden administration to censor tweets. “More to review from the Biden team,” read a response by a Twitter executive dated October 24, 2020. Though the expose revolved around the Hunter Biden story by the New York Post, it was just a drop in the ocean of possible actions Twitter took at the state’s behest.

Interestingly, Taibbi alleged that former CEO and founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey was “kept in the dark” over the coverup of the Hunter Biden story. Since the story broke, there have been calls for booking Gadde for what she did during her tenure at Twitter. Furthermore, Musk announced there would be the second edition of Twitter Files that were supposed to be published on December 3. However, the second edition is still awaited.