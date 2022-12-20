A 19-year-old girl from Khoda, Ghaziabad, committed suicide on Monday evening after getting tired of harassment at the hands of a youth named Irfan. As per reports, Irfan had lured and trapped the girl into a love affair, shot a personal video of the girl, and then made it viral on social media.

The father of the girl filed a case and revealed that Irfan used to harass the deceased regularly on her way to junior college. Fed up with this, the girl had reported the incident to Khoda Police station but according to her father, the Police didn’t take the case seriously.

The father of the girl alleged that she had filed a report on Saturday but her complaint was ignored by the Police. “The Police asked us to get the evidence and also asked us to get Irfan. Then we returned home. On Monday evening, my daughter committed suicide when she was alone with her two younger siblings”, the father stated.

The Police also reached the spot and began the investigation into the case. They sent the dead body of the girl for postmortem and confirmed that the girl had come to report a complaint in the case. However, the Police said that she was asked to file a written complaint in the case as she stayed adamant about first arresting the accused in the case.

On Monday, the Police stated that the girl had possibly committed suicide after her video went viral over social media platforms. “Advance legal action has been taken by taking possession of the dead body. Teams have been formed for the arrest of the concerned by registering a case based on the complaint filed by the family. Investigations in the case are underway,” said Indirapuram’s Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh.

आज रात्रि थाना खोड़ा पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि एक युवती द्वारा फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली गई है। शव को कब्जे में लेकर अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की गयी। परिजन के द्वारा दी गई तहरीर के आधार पर मुकदमा पंजीकृत कर सम्बन्धित की गिरफ्तारी हेतु टीमे गठित की गई है~ACP इन्दिरापुरम@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/IjTmtOQh3M — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) December 19, 2022

He also said that the matter is being probed from all angles. “Action will be taken against the accused on the basis of evidence. The negligence of the policemen will also be probed. If the policemen are found guilty, action will be taken against them as well,” he assured.

Several Hindu organizations also took cognizance of the event and confirmed that Irfan and his friends are auto drivers, and are drug addicts. “They also tease women and harass them usually. If the Police fail to take action in the case, we’ll do justice to the deceased,” the Hindu members said.

In the current case, the police have started searching for the accused and his family who are also absconding. Police have formed 6 teams and efforts are being made to nab the accused. The FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the law.