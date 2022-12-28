Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg mocked Andrew Tate on 20th December 2022, when the kickboxer included her in a tweet boasting about the significant emissions produced by his huge automobile collection. Greta Thunberg took the ‘small d*ck energy’ jibe at Andrew Tate in response to his tweet.

Andrew Tate tweeted, “Hello, Greta Thunberg, I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad-turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Andrew Tate also shared a video in a subsequent tweet in which the kickboxer is seen driving his vehicles while Greta Thunberg’s speech is inserted in between the car-driving visuals. Greta Thunberg, in this video, is seen slamming people for the emission of harmful gases from automobiles, factories, etc. that cause damage to the environment. The speech by the young autistic environment activist had gone viral four years ago.

In response to Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg replied, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld*[email protected]”

Greta made it to the news after she protested outside the Swedish parliament in 2018 when she was 15. She held a sign saying “School Strike for Climate”, to pressure the government to meet carbon emissions targets. In 2021, Greta Thunberg’s name appeared in the toolkit conspiracy when many secular-liberal activists around the world including Thunberg had tweeted simultaneously in support of the so-called farmers’ agitation in Delhi against the three new farm laws brought in by the Modi government.

After tweeting in support, Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India after she shared a ‘Toolkit’ for those who want to support the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ in the country. While the ‘Toolkit’ was deleted shortly after and a sanitized version was tweeted again later by Greta, the cat was already out of the bag. Now, Greta Thunberg has descended to a newer low as she refuted Andrew Tate with her ‘small d*ck energy’ remark.