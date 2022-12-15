The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday, December 15, denied bail to Ayushi Bhatia who was arrested last year in December by the Gurugram police in a ‘honey trapping case’. The accused had reportedly filed nine fake rape cases against nine men in a span of 14 months in 2020, purportedly to extort money from the men she accused.

While rejecting the bail plea, the single bench of Justice Ashok Kumar Verma said, “As per the reply filed by the State, the petitioner has filed as many as 9 FIRs against different persons, and out of these 9 cases, in 3 cases, proceedings under Section 182 of the IPC have been initiated against the petitioner as the allegations of these FIRs were found to be false. The court noted, “The petitioner is running a racket for extortion of money from the persons against whom she has made allegations.”

“Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, the gravity of the alleged offences, and the fact that the petitioner is habitual of filing cases against different persons, the petitioner does not deserve the concession of regular bail,” the court held.

Notably, on December 29, 2021, the Gurugram Police arrested Ayushi Bhatia. The Gurugram police confirmed that the woman, reportedly a BA (Hons) student in Atma Ram College, Delhi, confessed to committing the crime. She was produced in a city court and is sent to judicial custody later.

Gurugram Police had charged Ayushi Bhatia under IPC 384, 389, 120B, 506, 509. Her mother and uncle have also been named as accomplices. Ayushi apparently forcefully married a man in September 2021 after giving him threats of a false rape case. Meanwhile, a complaint was filed against her in Gurugram, and Ayushi was arrested when the truth was revealed.