On December 18, after Argentina won against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar, several incidents of clashes were reported from various parts of Kerala. According to reports, clashes broke out during the victory celebrations that the Argentinian fans were carrying out in various parts of the state after Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeated defending champions France in the penalty shootout.

According to the police, three people were stabbed in Kerala’s Kannur after an altercation broke out between Argentina and Brazil fans on Sunday night. In the incident, one person was seriously injured and is admitted to the hospital while six persons were arrested.

In a separate incident, three police personnel were injured in Kochi’s Kaloor after they tried to control a victory procession on bikes by a group of Argentinian fans who were allegedly drunk. As per the Police, twenty people were arrested in connection with the incident, and their vehicles were seized.

Meanwhile, a video, showing a policeman being beaten and dragged by a group of men is doing the rounds on social media. The incident reportedly happened near Kochi’s Kaloor Stadium Junction, where the civil police officer was assaulted when he requested fans to stop obstructing traffic.

According to reports, a group of Argentinian fans was obstructing traffic as they were celebrating their victory when the policeman approached them and asked them to clear the way. The angry football enthusiasts attacked him and dragged him across the road.

Similarly, in Thiruvananthapuram, a sub-inspector was injured when he tried to control victory celebrations in Pozhiyoor. According to reports, the police officer was kicked and dragged by a frenzied crowd when he tried to pacify some who were in an inebriated state during the celebrations. Police have detained five people in connection with the incident.

According to a report by India Today, five people in Kerala’s Kannur district stabbed a 24-year-old youth named Anurag while he was returning home after watching the final match between Argentina and France.

As per sources speaking to India Today, Anurag was stabbed after a brawl erupted during the screening of the match in Palliyamoola’s Nethaji Arts and Sports Club.

Anurag was critically injured and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. His friends who tried to intervene were also hit on the head with a cricket stump. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC.

In another incident of violence in Kottarakkara, three people were injured in an altercation during a celebration post the match.

In an incident in Kollam, an 18-year-old youth collapsed and died during a victory celebration after Argentina’s victory.

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup for the third time in history. The first World Cup victory came in 1978 when Mario Kempes led them to a victory, later in 1986, Argentina won the cup for the second time as Maradona dominated the entire tournament. After 36 years, Lionel Messi, the greatest player of all time, emulated Maradona as he pushed Argentina to a World Cup trophy.