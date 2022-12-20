The Argentinian legend, Lionel Messi uploaded a heartfelt post on Instagram following his World Cup triumph, which has become the most-liked post ever on Instagram crossing 58 million likes by Tuesday. The post has created a new world record surpassing the earlier most-liked picture on Instagram featuring an unbroken egg.

According to the reports, the picture of the egg which was posted in January 2019 by the ‘world_record_egg’ Insta ID owned by Chris Godfrey had attracted 56.3 million likes. However, the photos posted by Lionel Messi of him and his teammates after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina attracted 58.9 million likes thus far, surpassing the world record egg.

On January 4, 2019, the ‘world record egg’ Instagram handle posted a snapshot of an egg to exceed the then-most-liked Instagram post, a photo of Kylie Jenner’s kid, which had 18.6 million likes. Serghei Platanov took the shot of that egg, which he subsequently uploaded to Shutterstock on June 23, 2015, with the caption “eggs isolated on white background.” The account ‘world record egg’ was created by Chris Godfrey, an advertising creative, and his pals CJ Brown and Alissa Khan-Whelan.

On January 14, 2019, the egg picture became Instagram’s most-liked post, prompting the egg account’s owner to write “This is madness. What a time to be alive. ” Kylie Jenner also reacted on Instagram with a video of herself cracking an egg open and captioning it, “Take that little egg.” The original photographer of the egg was taken aback by the photo’s popularity, remarking, “Egg is just an egg.”

However, the picture of egg happened to surpass even the recently posted photo by Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo who had shared a picture of him and Messi playing chess, advertising for Louis Vuitton. The picture had attracted 42.1 million likes as on November 19, 2022.

Lionel Messi posted the photos on Monday after beating France in the FIFA World Cup final at the Iconic Stadium in Lusail in Qatar. The Messi-led Argentina won the FIFA World Cup after a 36-year wait when Maradona inspired the team to a historic win. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the game finished in a 3-3 stalemate after extra time.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it… Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We’re seeing each other very soon,” Messi wrote in his Instagram post which attracted over 58 million likes.

Lionel Messi has 402 million Instagram followers, with about one-eighth of them making his post the most-liked ever. Notably, Messi has around 8 Instagram posts that have been liked the most by Instagram users and have made it to the list of top 20 most-liked Instagram posts.