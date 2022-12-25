A monkey has been killed in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh and his corpse was hanged near the Chamunda temple. Hindu organisations have expressed displeasure over this matter and demanded strict action against the culprits. On the complaint of the priest, the police registered an FIR and started an investigation. The incident took place on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

According to reports, the incident happened in the Didauli police station area. There is a Hindu temple of Goddess Chamunda in the local market named Zoya market. The temple is located behind the police post in the area. Acharya Vijay Tiwari is the priest who performs rituals and prayers in this temple.

On Saturday, the priest had gone to collect dry wood from the ruins near the temple. At that time, he saw the dead body of a monkey. The monkey was killed by someone and hanged at the main gate of the ruins. The priest informed the people nearby. Shortly after, people associated with the Hindu organisations in the region also gathered at the spot.

A monkey was killed in Amroha. Image Source: Jagran

The locals started demanding the arrest of the accused who killed the monkey. When the incident was reported to the police, they immediately reached the spot. The police calmed the angry people down and assured strict action against the culprits.

After some time, the monkey’s body was taken down. It was sent for post-mortem to the veterinary department under the supervision of local officials. Meanwhile, a video featuring monkey’s dead body also went viral on social media.

Members of the local Hindu organisations have given the police a week’s time to arrest the accused. They said that if action is not taken within the stipulated time, a fierce agitation will be launched.

In this case, the police say that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused on the complaint of priest Vijay Tiwari. Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report. No arrest has been made in the case so far.