Wednesday, December 28, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNoida: Woman booked for assaulting househelp in Cleo County society claims her maid indulged...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Noida: Woman booked for assaulting househelp in Cleo County society claims her maid indulged in theft and added sleeping pills to her meals

Shefali Koul, the woman accused of assaulting and dragging her maid in Noida's Cleo County society, shared videos and claimed that she has proof of her househelp spiking her meals and indulging in theft.

OpIndia Staff
Noida woman maid
Screengrabs from viral video from Noida's Cleo County society
38

The woman who was booked for assaulting househelp in Cleo County society in Noida has claimed that her maid had indulged in theft and added sleeping pills to her meals. The woman also said that she has CCTV footage and evidence of her maid’s theft and criminal activities.

Shefali Koul, the woman who is accused of assaulting her maid and holding her captive, recently took to Twitter to share videos of her maid answering questions asked of her. In one of the videos, the maid admits that her relatives routinely come to meet her and there are no restrictions imposed on her to meet them.

Koul shared another video in which her maid acknowledges that her relatives have misbehaved with Koul.

The video was shared by Koul after a CCTV from Noida’s upscale Cleo County society went viral on the internet. In the video, a woman is seen dragging her househelp outside the society’s elevator.

The police filed an FIR after the video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms. The police issued a statement saying that necessary action has been initiated in the matter and an FIR has been filed against the woman for assaulting her maid and holding her as a hostage in the Cleo County society.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
609,706FollowersFollow
28,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com