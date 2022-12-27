The woman who was booked for assaulting househelp in Cleo County society in Noida has claimed that her maid had indulged in theft and added sleeping pills to her meals. The woman also said that she has CCTV footage and evidence of her maid’s theft and criminal activities.

Shefali Koul, the woman who is accused of assaulting her maid and holding her captive, recently took to Twitter to share videos of her maid answering questions asked of her. In one of the videos, the maid admits that her relatives routinely come to meet her and there are no restrictions imposed on her to meet them.

I have all CCTV footage and independent witness that she has committed theft and mixed sleeping pills in my meal pic.twitter.com/ru37Wof9bm — Shefali (@shefalikoul) December 27, 2022

Koul shared another video in which her maid acknowledges that her relatives have misbehaved with Koul.

The video was shared by Koul after a CCTV from Noida’s upscale Cleo County society went viral on the internet. In the video, a woman is seen dragging her househelp outside the society’s elevator.

Resident of Noida’s Cleo County society captured on CCTV dragging maid. Police says they’re doing “वैधानिक कार्यवाही”



Sure if this was a man he would have been arrested pic.twitter.com/UNJTtmo8yz — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) December 27, 2022

The police filed an FIR after the video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms. The police issued a statement saying that necessary action has been initiated in the matter and an FIR has been filed against the woman for assaulting her maid and holding her as a hostage in the Cleo County society.