Friday, December 30, 2022
None of the CISF personnel spoke in Hindi: Madurai airport official rubbishes claims of actor Siddharth

Actor Siddharth (left), Madurai airport (right), images via IANS and The Hindu
Two days after Tamil actor Siddharth alleged that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel harassed his family and ‘deliberately’ spoke to them in Hindi, an airport staffer has now rubbished his claims.

While speaking about the matter to Daily Thanthi, the official informed that the officer-in-duty at that was a Tamil woman. “Siddharth arrived at Madurai Airport with his family to go to Chennai. At 4:15 PM he reached the CISF security force’s checkpoint,” the official was quoted as saying.

“Siddharth was asked to remove his mask and show his ID card. This is standard security practice. The belongings of Siddharth and his family were searched. A woman CISF personnel hailing from Tamil Nadu was on duty when Siddharth’s checking happened,” the official further informed.

The Madurai airport staffer emphasised that the female officer-in-charge hailed from the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, she is a native Tamil speaker and she did not speak to Siddharth or his family in Hindi.

The official said the Tamil actor was miffed with the ‘recurrent’ searches. At that time, a Telegu-speaking officer intervened to pacify the situation, following which Siddharth reportedly stormed off the boarding area with his family members.

“None of the CISF personnel spoke in Hindi and behaved harshly towards Siddharth. Siddharth’s allegations are false. The footage from his arrival at the airport to his departure has been recorded on the CCTV camera.”, the official told Daily Thanthi.

The Background of the Controversy

On Tuesday (December 27), Siddharth alleged that he and his family members were harassed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, stationed at the Madurai airport.

In a now-disappeared Instagram story, Siddharth claimed that the jawans spoke in Hindi despite being asked to talk in English. “Harassed for 20 minutes at empty Madurai airport by CRPF,” he wrote.

“They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi before being told to speak in English. Rude AF (as f*ck),” he continued his tirade.

Screengrab of the Instagram story by Siddharth, image via Republic TV

“When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power,” Siddharth concluded with a ‘vomit’ emoji. The actor, who has been out of work for some time now, had courted several controversies in the past, including rude, derogatory remarks towards ace badminton champ Saina Nehwal and actor Samantha.

