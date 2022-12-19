Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Maur constituency in the Bathinda district of Punjab, Sukhveer Maiser Khana, ended up spreading unintentional hilarity on the internet recently. On December 16, Friday, Maiser Khana complained about his phone connection after he didn’t receive any phone calls for 9-10 hours, it later turned out that he had put his phone on flight mode.

Taking to Facebook, Maiser Khana shared, “I don’t understand why no sound is either coming or going from my phone for the last 9-10 hours. I am upset. All the other colleagues’ Airtel sims are working fine. I have brought it to the notice of DC Bathinda.”

Airtel India quickly responded to the MLA’s post to enquire about the problem and to assist him in resolving it. However, by then the commenters on the post already knew the story and advised Airtel to relax and take a “chill pill” since there was no problem to be resolved.

As reported by The Tribune, the only problem with the network connection was that the honourable MLA had put his phone on flight mode, barring himself from making or receiving calls.

The news of the funny incident involving the MLA quickly travelled to other social media platforms as well, and even BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga couldn’t resist poking fun at Maiser Khana.

AAP MLA filed a complaint to DC because his mobile network was not working. Later he got to know his phone was in flight mode pic.twitter.com/jyIEcjuE3v — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 19, 2022

While this ‘problem’ was quickly resolved after changing the phone’s setting, as we can see the MLA posting regular updates from his page without mentioning his connectivity problems again, the issue of not-so-tech-savvy MLAs may continue to prove to be a headache for officials.