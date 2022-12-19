Monday, December 19, 2022
HomeVarietyWTF NewsAAP MLA complains about poor connectivity after his phone doesn't ring for 9-10 hours,...
VarietyWTF News
Updated:

AAP MLA complains about poor connectivity after his phone doesn’t ring for 9-10 hours, phone later found in flight mode

Airtel India quickly responded to the MLA's post to enquire about the problem and to assist him in resolving it

OpIndia Staff
Maiser Khana
AAP MLA Sukhveer Maiser Khana with party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Image Source: SUkhveer Maiser Khana FB Page)
12

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Maur constituency in the Bathinda district of Punjab, Sukhveer Maiser Khana, ended up spreading unintentional hilarity on the internet recently. On December 16, Friday, Maiser Khana complained about his phone connection after he didn’t receive any phone calls for 9-10 hours, it later turned out that he had put his phone on flight mode.

Taking to Facebook, Maiser Khana shared, “I don’t understand why no sound is either coming or going from my phone for the last 9-10 hours. I am upset. All the other colleagues’ Airtel sims are working fine. I have brought it to the notice of DC Bathinda.”

Airtel India quickly responded to the MLA’s post to enquire about the problem and to assist him in resolving it. However, by then the commenters on the post already knew the story and advised Airtel to relax and take a “chill pill” since there was no problem to be resolved.

As reported by The Tribune, the only problem with the network connection was that the honourable MLA had put his phone on flight mode, barring himself from making or receiving calls.

The news of the funny incident involving the MLA quickly travelled to other social media platforms as well, and even BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga couldn’t resist poking fun at Maiser Khana.

While this ‘problem’ was quickly resolved after changing the phone’s setting, as we can see the MLA posting regular updates from his page without mentioning his connectivity problems again, the issue of not-so-tech-savvy MLAs may continue to prove to be a headache for officials.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP Punjab
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
608,056FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com