Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeSportsQatar 2022: The dancing samba boys from Brazil vs the battle-hardened Croatians, a battle...
FeaturedNews ReportsSports
Updated:

Qatar 2022: The dancing samba boys from Brazil vs the battle-hardened Croatians, a battle of contrasting styles kicks off the Quarter Finals

The Qatar World Cup is the swansong for Modric, even though he may appear ageless, the 2026 World Cup appears too difficult even for the ageless Luka.

OpIndia Staff
Croatia Brazil
Modric and co will have their hands full facing Neymar and his fellow strikers (Image Source: Elpais)
16

Even before the World Cup began, there were complaints from some quarters about the dancing celebrations of some Brazilian strikers. However, they didn’t pay any heed to that and kept dancing, and they have danced their way to the World Cup Quarter Finals, where they are overwhelming favourites against the last World Cup finalists, Croatia.

Croatia has in their ranks the battle-hardened midfield of the legend Modric, with Brozovic and Kovacic alongside him. Still, in response, Brazil has the most irresistible attacking line-up ever assembled. With Neymar leading the side, they also have Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Raphinha, Rodrygo, and people like Antony and Martinelli waiting in the wings.

Overwhelming favourites to win the whole thing, Tite’s side will be wary of a Croatian side led by the Real Madrid legend Luka Modric. Croatia, which progressed to the final in the last World Cup in Russia without winning any knockout game in the stipulated 90 minutes, has started the 2022 knockouts in the same fashion, beating Japan in penalties.

Brazil may have appeared irresistible so far in the tournament, but Tite will know that you underestimate Croatia at your own peril. With a nice blend of experience and youth, Croatia is a team that can upstage the best of them, especially with Modric running things in the midfield.

The Qatar World Cup is the swansong for Modric, even though he may appear ageless, the 2026 World Cup appears too difficult even for the ageless Luka. He will want to go out with a bang and losing a Quarter Final will not be that bang. We know Modric will be motivated enough to ruin the Brazilians’ party, but will Neymar and Co survive that threat?

Brazil has looked like a complete team throughout this tournament. Allison is a rock in their goal, and when their deputy goalkeeper is Ederson, you know they have a great goalkeeper starting. With the ageless Thiago Silva marshalling their defense and Casemiro in front of that, they are incredibly difficult to break down, and of course, their attacking line-up is one of the best ever assembled with Neymar leading the way.

*Brazil vs Croatia Quarter Final kicks off at 8:30 PM India Time today

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFIFA World Cup
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
605,700FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com