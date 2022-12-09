Even before the World Cup began, there were complaints from some quarters about the dancing celebrations of some Brazilian strikers. However, they didn’t pay any heed to that and kept dancing, and they have danced their way to the World Cup Quarter Finals, where they are overwhelming favourites against the last World Cup finalists, Croatia.

Croatia has in their ranks the battle-hardened midfield of the legend Modric, with Brozovic and Kovacic alongside him. Still, in response, Brazil has the most irresistible attacking line-up ever assembled. With Neymar leading the side, they also have Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Raphinha, Rodrygo, and people like Antony and Martinelli waiting in the wings.

Overwhelming favourites to win the whole thing, Tite’s side will be wary of a Croatian side led by the Real Madrid legend Luka Modric. Croatia, which progressed to the final in the last World Cup in Russia without winning any knockout game in the stipulated 90 minutes, has started the 2022 knockouts in the same fashion, beating Japan in penalties.

Brazil may have appeared irresistible so far in the tournament, but Tite will know that you underestimate Croatia at your own peril. With a nice blend of experience and youth, Croatia is a team that can upstage the best of them, especially with Modric running things in the midfield.

The Qatar World Cup is the swansong for Modric, even though he may appear ageless, the 2026 World Cup appears too difficult even for the ageless Luka. He will want to go out with a bang and losing a Quarter Final will not be that bang. We know Modric will be motivated enough to ruin the Brazilians’ party, but will Neymar and Co survive that threat?

Brazil has looked like a complete team throughout this tournament. Allison is a rock in their goal, and when their deputy goalkeeper is Ederson, you know they have a great goalkeeper starting. With the ageless Thiago Silva marshalling their defense and Casemiro in front of that, they are incredibly difficult to break down, and of course, their attacking line-up is one of the best ever assembled with Neymar leading the way.

*Brazil vs Croatia Quarter Final kicks off at 8:30 PM India Time today