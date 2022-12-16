Friday, December 16, 2022
HomeNews Reports'If AAP wasn't there, we would have beaten BJP': Rahul Gandhi on Congress' defeat...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘If AAP wasn’t there, we would have beaten BJP’: Rahul Gandhi on Congress’ defeat in Gujarat assembly elections

Speaking on the Congress party's dismal performance in Gujarat assembly elections, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for BJP's sweeping victory in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi (Image Source: DNA India)
13

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday blamed Aam Aadmi Party for Congress’ dismal performance in the Gujarat assembly elections. Gandhi said that Congress would have won if AAP had not fought the polls.

‘If there was no AAP in Gujarat who disturbed Congress’ narrative and issues, we would have been in a good position to defeat the BJP in Gujarat,” said the Gandhi scion whose party scraped a mere 17 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Vidhan Sabha.

Calling AAP the “proxy” of the BJP and accusing them of colluding with the saffron party, Gandhi said that the two parties together had hurt the electoral prospects of Congress in the state. AAP, however, had rejected these allegations, accusing the Congress party of siding with the BJP to block its enintoy in Gujarat.

Mr Gandhi also spoke on the Tawang clashes between Chinese PLA and Indian Army forces on December 9, claiming that Beijing is preparing for a war against India. Days after the clashes, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Parliament that Indian soldiers fought valiantly against the Chinese intruders and forced them to retreat to their posts across the LAC.

BJP created history with the election victory in Gujarat by bagging 156 seats, breaking the 1985 record held by Congress’ Madhavsinh Solanki, who had then led the party to victory with 149 seats. BJP stormed to power by winning 57 more seats than it won in 2017, while Congress had been reduced to 17 from 77 five years ago. The new entrant, AAP, won 5 seats in the assembly polls, but yet former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, blamed the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for his party’s embarrassing defeat in the polls.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Iran voted out from UN Commission on the Status of Women after US moves resolution, India abstains from voting

OpIndia Staff -

Islamic cleric sentenced to death by Sharia court in Nigeria for alleged blasphemy, had claimed that the Shia sect is better than Sunni

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sticks to his ‘Jo Piyega Wo Marega’ remark, says ‘no compensation to people who die after drinking spurious alcohol’

OpIndia Staff -

Make in Pakistan terrorism has to stop: India strongly condemns Pakistani foreign minister’s comments on PM Modi, says it is a new low even...

OpIndia Staff -

Another Muslim who is not Muslim enough for Alt News: Mohammed Zubair casts aspersions on the Muslimness of a Maulana for protesting against ‘Pathaan’

OpIndia Staff -

‘WHO blamed Indian cough syrup for deaths in Gambia, but never provided any document to prove it’: Drug Controller General of India lashes out...

OpIndia Staff -

‘New system to appoint judges is needed, long vacations of courts not convenient for justice-seekers’: Law minister Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

New Delhi: Woman gets slapped with SCST Act after she complained against in-laws for fraud and assault, says they are using false documents to...

OpIndia Staff -

Prayagraj: Nihal Ansari arrested for sexually assaulting and forcefully converting a minor Hindu girl

OpIndia Staff -

Leicester Police, whose chief inspector had lied against Hindus, lets Hindus down, gives clean chit to radical Imam, shields Islamists: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
607,361FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com