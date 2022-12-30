Uttarakhand police said on 30th December 2022 that cricketer Rishabh Pant’s stuff was not stolen after he met with an accident early in the morning. The police said that some media outlets are spreading misinformation that Rishabh Pant, injured in an accident, was looted when he was waiting for help on the highway. The police have refuted all such claims and said that all his belongings were collected by people who had rescued him and the same was given to the cricketer’s mother.

Uttarakhand’s Director General of Police Ashok Kumar tweeted, “The information about people stealing cricketer Rishabh Pant Ji’s belongings after the road accident is untrue. Those who are spreading this misleading news, please do not do so. Share the video of SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh with such people.” DGP Ashok Kumar also shared a video of SSP Ajay Singh.

In this video, SSP Ajay Singh said, “After primary treatment, Rishabh Pant reached the Max Hospital. According to the primary information received, he has not received any serious injuries. However, he is under doctors’ observation. Also, some media portals and channels are spreading the misinformation that some people had looted the cricketer’s money or chain, or other belongings. This story is totally false. Because the roadways employees called immediately, the police from the nearby checkpost reached the spot within a few minutes. As the car had caught fire, saving him was our top priority. Therefore, he was immediately brought to the hospital.”

He added, “The valuables Rishabh Pant was wearing, especially a platinum chain and a gold bracelet, and rupees four thousand in cash that was kept in his clothes, were handed over to his mother. I have confirmed this after talking to his family members. A bag containing some clothes was also recovered from the vehicle. We handed it over to Rishabh Pant’s family members immediately. For analyzing the incident, we had to go through the CCTV footage of the nearby CCTV cameras. In that footage, we did not come across any such incident in which some youths were stealing Rishabh Pant’s belongings as misinformed by some media outlets. So this story is totally false. I am in contact with his family members. Therefore it is clear that the news being spread in this regard is baseless.”

It seems lots of misinformation was spread about the accident of Rishav Pant. Apart from allegations that the cricketer was looted after the accident, it was also said that he had come out of the vehicle himself by smashing the windshield and he had called the ambulance himself. But two persons, the driver and the conductor of a roadways bus that had arrived at the bus moments after the accident, has said that it was them who rescued Pant and called the ambulance.

Talking to Sports Tak, driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjit Nain said that they saw the crashed car, they found Rishav Pant unconscious inside the car with half of the body outside. They pulled him out and laid him on the divider. The cricketer regained consciousness several minutes later and introduced himself. The duo also searched the vehicle to check for any other people, and when asked Pant asked about the same, he said that he was alone. They further said that they immediately called the helpline, and an ambulance came after some time.

Kumar and Nain also said that they collected his belongings, including a bag from the car, which was handed over to the police. They said that they collected around Rs 7000 in cash from the accident spot, and handed over the same to the police. The duo also said that only 3-4 people came down from the bus to the crash site. They also covered Pant with a shawl taken from a passenger and gave him water to drink. Sushil Kumar said that the car was engulfed in fire just 5-6 minutes after they pulled him out of the car.

In another statement issued earlier today, SSP Ajay Singh had said that Rishav Pant was helped by Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar and the conductor, and they had called the helpline. Police along with an ambulance reached the spot and took him to a nearby hospital, after that he was shifted to Max Hospital.

The police version of the incident matches with how the driver-conductor duo narrated the incident. Therefore, it is confirmed that Rishav Pant was rescued by two persons who called the ambulance, and Pant neither got out of the car himself nor he called the ambulance.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted thanking the bus driver for rescuing Rishav Pant in time. “Gratitude to Sushil Kumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took Rishabh Pant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet, and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji. Real Hero,” he said.

Rishabh Pant met with a road accident

Indian ace cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident at the Narsan border of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. The incident reportedly took place when he was returning home from the National Capital. The car carrying Pant collided with a divider and then caught fire. Reportedly, the fire was brought under control with great difficulty.