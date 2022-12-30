Rishabh Pant meets with car accident, hospitalised: Details

Indian ace cricketer Rishabh Pant has met with an accident at the Narsan border of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. The incident reportedly took place when he was returning home from the National Capital.

According to NDTV, the car carrying Pant collided with a divider and then caught fire. Reportedly, the fire was brought under control with great difficulty.

Disturbing images of the burnt vehicle are now doing the rounds of the internet. After the locals and the police learnt about the incident, they reached the spot and doused the fire with the help of the fire department. Superintendent of Police Dehat Swapna Kishore Singh was also present at the site.

As per a report by Jagran, the Indian cricketer was rushed to the Saksham Hospital Multispeciality and Trauma Centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Rishabh Pant has now been referred to Delhi.

Injured Rishabh Pant has been undergoing treatment Saksham Hospital Multispeciality and Trauma Centre, image via Jagran

According to the doctors, he suffered severe injuries on his forehead and legs. His condition is said to be stable. Reportedly, Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar reached the hospital to inquire about the cricketer’s health condition.

As per sports reporter Abhishek Tripathi, that Pant was not wearing a seat belt turned out to be his life saver. As soon as his car caught on fire, he broke the glass and got out of the car.

खुद गाड़ी चला रहे थे पंत। मां को सरप्राइज देने आ रहे थे। नए साल पर परिवार के साथ घूमने का प्लान था। जहां एक्सीडेंट हुआ वहां ब्लैक स्पॉट है। एक्सीडेंट होते रहते हैं वहां। https://t.co/sNbkLRHKWQ — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) December 30, 2022

According to him, Rishabh Pant was driving the car himself and was on his way to surprise his mother. His plan was to spend the new year with his family. He also said that the area where Pant met with an accident is regarded as a “black spot” since it is accident prone.

Tripathi also reported that Pant has a long road to recovery and he might lose a year in cricket.

Born in 1997, Rishabh Pant has represented India in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20 international matches.