On Monday, December 5, Gujarat will see the second and final phase of the ongoing assembly elections. Candidates on 93 seats in North and Central Gujarat will see their fate decided during this phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also cast his vote tomorrow at a polling booth in Ranip, Ahmedabad.

The district administration has been in charge of making all arrangements to ensure a seamless voting experience at the booth. Nishan High School, like in previous years, has been designated as the polling site where the PM will be voting.

According to Aniruddh Gadhvi, Chief Fire Officer, an alternate route has been planned for smooth traffic movement. He stated that fire department officers will be on standby and an emergency evacuation plan has also been planned.

Ahmedabad | Alternate route is planned for traffic. Fire Dept officers will be on standby. Emergency evacuation plan also prepared: Aniruddh Gadhvi, Chief Fire Officer, AMC on preparations at Ranip polling booth where PM Modi will cast his vote for Gujarat Assembly polls tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dUJ18sPlWF — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

In the 2017 assembly elections in the state, Prime Minister Modi cast his vote at the same polling booth of the Sabarmati constituency in the Ahmedabad district. PM Modi, dressed in a white Kurta Pajama and a navy blue jacket, waited in line and spoke with those waiting to vote. After casting his vote, the PM smilingly showed his inked finger to the public outside.

#WATCH Ahmedabad: PM Narendra Modi leaves after casting his vote at booth number 115 in Sabarmati’s Ranip locality. #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/cRqbmApgMv — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2017

The last phase of voting will take place in Gujarat tomorrow with the counting of ballots set to take place on December 8. According to the findings of opinion polls conducted by India TV-Matriz and ABP-CVoter, the BJP will once again return to power in the state with an absolute majority.

According to the India TV-Matriz survey, BJP is going to win more than 117 seats in the elections. The potential vote share of the BJP is around 50%.

According to the ABP-CVoter survey, the BJP will form a government with a historic majority. They predict that the BJP will get around 140 seats making it a historic win for the incumbent dispensation.