On Monday, November 28, with just two days left for the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, the results of two opinion polls came out. The final opinion poll results, released by India TV-Matriz and ABP-CVoter, show that the BJP will once again get an absolute majority.

As the voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 1 and then on December 5, the publication of opinion and exit polls will be banned till the polls. Therefore, various news channels are releasing the results of their respective opinion polls. One thing is clear in the results of all the surveys for Gujarat, once again a BJP government is going to be formed in Gujarat with an absolute majority.

India TV-Matriz Final Opinion Poll

India TV announced the final results of the survey and opinion poll conducted in association with an organization called Matriz. According to this survey, the BJP will once again form the government in Gujarat.

BJP to get 117 seats in Gujarat polls: India TV opinion poll…



As announced in this survey, the possible seats for the parties are as follows:

Bharatiya Janata Party: 117 (+18)

Indian National Congress: 59 (-22)

Aam Aadmi Party: 4 (+4)

Others: 2 (0)

The potential vote share of each political party in this survey is as follows;

Bharatiya Janata Party : 50%

Indian National Congress: 39%

Aam Aadmi Party: 08%

Others: 03%

Thus, the survey is predicting a landslide victory for BJP with 117 seats in the 182-member house. According to this survey, in Gujarat, the BJP is seeing an advantage of 18 seats over the last election and the Congress is losing 22 seats. Despite the overhyped campaign The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win just four seats, snatching from Congress.

ABP-CVoter Final Survey

ABP News also announced the results of its survey by one of its partners, CVoter. According to this survey, the BJP will form a government with a historic majority.

As announced in this survey, the potential seats for various parties are as follows,

Bharatiya Janata Party: 134-142

Indian National Congress: 28-36

Aam Aadmi Party: 7-15

Others: 0-2

The potential vote share of each political party in this survey is as follows;

Bharatiya Janata Party: 49.5%

Indian National Congress: 26.9%

Aam Aadmi Party: 21.2%

Others: 07%

Republic TV-P-MARQ opinion poll

The results of the Republic TV-P-MARQ opinion poll came out on 9th November, and this poll also predicted a massive win for BJP. The projections of this poll are:

Bharatiya Janata Party: 127-140

Indian National Congress: 24-36

Aam Aadmi Party: 9-21

Others: 0-2

The potential vote share of each political party in this survey is as follows;

Bharatiya Janata Party: 46.2%

Indian National Congress: 28.4%

Aam Aadmi Party: 20.6%

Others: 4.8%

Gujarat Assembly Election Schedule

Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases and the results of both will be declared on the same day. Polling for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat will be held in the first phase on December 1. 93 seats in North Gujarat and Central Gujarat will go to polls in the second phase on December 5. The vote counting of both phases of polling will be held simultaneously on December 8 after which Gujarat will get a new government.

Himachal Pradesh elections

The voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections took place on November 12, while the counting will take place on December 8, along with Gujarat. While the opinion polls have predicted a massive win for BJP, the opinion polls for Himachal have predicted a close contest with a narrow victory for BJP. Republic TV-P-MARQ predicted 37-45 for BJP and 22-28 for 28 in the 68-member house. ABP News-CVoter had predicted a much closer contest, with BJP predicted to win 31 to 39, and Congress 29-37 seats. According to the India TV-Matrize opinion poll, BJP is set to retain power with 41 seats, and Congress will get 25 seats.

