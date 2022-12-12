On the intervening night of December 11 and December 12, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katara. Notably, SRK had visited Mecca to perform Umrah earlier this month. SRK is hoping to make a big comeback to the silver screen in 2023 with his films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki set for a release. Having suffered years of flops and mediocre releases, 2023 is supposed to be the year of the comeback for SRK.

SRK’s videos and photographs from Vaishno Devi Temple went viral on social media after his visit. Shahrukh’s face was not clearly visible as he was wearing a black hooded jacket but there was an army of security guards surrounding him as he made his way to the temple.

SRK has recently completed Saudi Arabia scheduled for Dhunki. Thanking the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia, he wrote, “spectacular locations, amazing arrangements, and the warm hospitality.” “A very big Shukran (Thank you) to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team, and all who made this shooting schedule of #Dunki so smooth,” the Bollywood star wrote on his Instagram post.

The first song of Pathaan is also scheduled for release soon. Deepika Padukone is in the lead opposite SRK in the film. The Bollywood actor unveiled the first look of the song on Sunday, December 11.

SRK visit to Mecca

On December 2, it was reported that SRK performed Umrah at Mecca after wrapping up the shooting schedule of Dunki. Saudi Arabia-based journalist Said Hafiz took to Twitter to share images of the Bollywood actor praying at Mecca. “Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk performed Umrah in #Mecca today. May Allah SWT accept his Umrah, Ameen”, he tweeted.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, that can be undertaken at any time of the year as compared to Hajj. In accordance with the Shariah (Law of Islam), for both pilgrimages, a Muslim must first assume a state of purification achieved by completing cleansing rituals, wearing the prescribed attire, and abstaining from certain actions. Umrah is considered a pilgrimage “lesser than” Hajj and is completed in a few hours, compared to Hajj, which may take a few days.

SRK is often seen following rituals of both Islam and Hinduism. Notably, his wife, Gauri, is a Hindu. Every year, SRK posts pictures of the idol of Bhagwan Ganesha that his family brings home for Ganesh Chaturthi.