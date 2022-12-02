Friday, December 2, 2022
Updated:

Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca, Muslims call him a ‘sinner’ for keeping idols in his house, being married to a Hindu

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been attached for keeping idols in his home, given that he is married to a Hindu - Gauri Khan.

OpIndia Staff
Shahrukh Khan performing Umrah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia
2

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan announced wrapping up the Saudi Arabia schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki on Wednesday. After the wrapping up of his shooting schedule, images of Shah Rukh Khan doing Umrah at Mecca emerged.

The images of Shah Rukh Khan praying at Mecca were posted by Instagram handle “Team Shahrukh Khan”.

Saudi Arabia-based journalist Said Hafiz also took to Twitter to share images of the Bollywood actor praying at Mecca. “Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk performed Umrah in #Mecca today. May Allah swt accept his umrah, Ameen”, he tweeted.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, that can be undertaken at any time of the year as compared to Hajj. In accordance to the Shariah (Law of Islam), for both pilgrimages, a Muslim must first assume a state of purification achieved by completing cleansing rituals, wearing the prescribed attire, and abstaining from certain actions. Umrah is considered a pilgrimage “lesser than” Hajj and is completed in a few hours, compared to Hajj, which may take a few days.

As the images of Shah Rukh Khan performing Umrah in Mecca were posted on social media, several Muslims started abusing and questioning the Bollywood actor. Several Muslims responded to the Saudi Arabia journalist who posted images of Shah Rukh Khan, saying that he keeps idols in his home (Hindu deities) and that is considered the greatest sin in Islam.

There is no greater sin than polytheism, one Twitter user said.

Twitter account called Riz said that Shah Rukh Khan’s earning from Bollywood was haraam. And since he indulges in “Haraam”, his Umrah would not be accepted.

Another said that he was married to a Hindu and keeps idols in his home. “Just because he has a Muslim name doesnt mean Muslims need to own him”, the Twitter user said.

Maruf Ahmed said, “Half Muslim half Hindu”, essentially saying that Shahrukh was not Muslim enough to perform Umrah or for his prayers to be accepted.

There were hundreds of comments on Instagram and Twitter which essentially said that Shah Rukh Khan was not Muslim enough to perform Umrah and that, given that he is married to a Hindu and has idols in his house, he was a sinner and his Umrah would not be accepted.

On 31st August 2022, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Welcoming Ganpati Bappa at his home, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his post, “Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.” Immediately, Islamists on social media started posting their comments and replies to Shah Rukh Khan’s post attacking him for committing ‘Shirk’ which is the worst sin according to Islam.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

