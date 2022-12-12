Days after claiming responsibility for the RPG attack on the police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab, US-based Khalistani terrorist organization, Sikh for Justice has announced legal and financial support for those arrested in connection with the same. The Punjab police and Counter Intelligence Wing have detained nearly 12 persons for their alleged involvement in the attack so far.

In a video message, the Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “Those who have been detained by the DGP Yadav and CM Bhagwant Mann government, I urge you to contact Sikhs For Justice. We will provide you with legal as well as financial help.”

Pannun who has been declared a terrorist under UAPA, reiterated his pro-separatist demand for a “Khalistan Referendum” in the message, saying that it’s the only way to uproot the Indian authority from Punjab.

NIA recovers one of three rocket launchers used to target the police station

Meanwhile, in another development in the case, the NIA and the Punjab police recovered one of three rocket launchers used to target the police station in Tarn Taran. Media reports have quoted sources privy to the case as saying that at least three rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) were dispatched to local terror sleeper cells by Pakistani drones. Search operations are underway to find the rest of the RPGs.

According to reports, Lakhbir Singh Landa of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) could be the main mastermind behind the attack. Gangster Landa, who is currently residing in Canada, allegedly devised a plan with Pakistan’s ISI to strike Punjab, said the source.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, the source claimed that Landa and the head of the International Sikh Youth Federation, Lakhbir Singh Rode, used their networks in Taran Taran to execute the plan.

SFJ claims responsibility for the RPG attack on Tarn Taran PS

Notably, on December 10, hours after it was reported that an attack by RPG rocked the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Tarn Taran district the US-based Khalistani terrorist organization, Sikh for Justice, claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to reports, the alleged ancestral home of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda is located near Sarhali itself. Last month it was reported that Rinda, who was involved in several terrorist incidents in Punjab and had supplied arms to the accused involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, died in Pakistan. Now it is being claimed that the attack on the Tarn Taran police station was carried out by Khalistani terrorists under instructions from Pakistan’s intelligence agency (ISI), which wanted to keep the fear of Rinda alive in the area.

In light of the event, district general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav paid a visit to the PS and spoke to the media. He claimed that the grenade found in the police station appeared to have been brought in from across the border. He added that a case has been filed under The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2008 (UAPA), against unidentified suspects.