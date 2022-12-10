Earlier in the day, it was reported that an attack by a suspected rocket launcher-like weapon rocked the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Tarn Taran District. Now, as per the latest reports, the US-based Khalistani terrorist organization, Sikh for Justice, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to reports, the alleged ancestral home of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda is located near Sarhali itself. Last month it was reported that Rinda, who was involved in several terrorist incidents in Punjab and had supplied arms to the accused involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, died in Pakistan. Now it is being claimed that the attack on the Tarn Taran police station was carried out by Khalistani terrorists under instructions from Pakistan’s intelligence agency (ISI), which wanted to keep the dread of Rinda alive in the area.

In light of the event, district general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav paid a visit to the PS and spoke to the media. He claimed that the found grenade appeared to have been brought in from across the border and that a case has been filed under The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2008 (UAPA), against unidentified suspects. Yadav added that the attack was a result of “cross-border terrorism”

“Preliminary probe reveals it should be military-grade hardware and could be a matter of cross-border smuggling. This a very clear indication that it’s a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts,” said the DGP adding that the Punjab Police, with BSF and central agencies, will investigate the incident.

"Preliminary probe reveals it should be military-grade hardware & could be a matter of trans-border smuggling. Very clear indication that it's a strategy of neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts. Punjab Police,with BSF¢ral agencies, will investigate: Punjab DGP"

“As per our preliminary investigation, it has been found that last night at around 11:22 pm the grenade was fired from the highway using RPG which hit the Suwidha Center of Sarhali police station. Regarding this, we have registered an FIR under the UAPA and our forensic team has reached the spot. We are investigating it technically and forensically to gather clues from the scene of the crime to reconstruct what exactly happened.”

“The launcher and the propeller have been recovered. The preliminary facts which have come to the fore are that there is a possibility that the military-grade hardware is smuggled from across the border,” added the DGP.

The DGP further said that this year the Punjab police seized many drones, arms and ammunition. “It seems that the enemy country is feeling rattled and to distract us, a coward attack was launched at night,” he said.

Punjab: Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran attacked by a rocket launcher.



FIR has been registered under UAPA confirms DGP Gaurav Yadav. "This is a plan by our neighbouring country (Pakistan) to bleed India via thousand cuts," he adds.

NIA reaches the site

According to reports, an NIA team visited the police station following the attack today. The NIA team collected evidence from the site, including the remains of the rocket used in the attack. According to police, the rocket used is military-grade, which seems to confirm cross-border involvement in the attack.

CCTV footage of the attack from a nearby building has also emerged, and the investigation team is examining the same. The rocket first hit an iron gate and then entered the building through a wall. There was nobody in the building when the attack took place.

Police station attacked with suspected rocket in Tarn Taran, terror alert was sounded off only two days ago

It was reported earlier in the day that around 11.32 PM on December 9, a projectile hit the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Tarn Taran District. Only two days ago, Punjab Police had been put on high alert after intelligence of a possible terror attack had emerged. According to reports, police stations in Punjab and other government buildings had been advised to be put on high alert and security had been beefed up. Essentially, the intelligence alert had put police stations and government buildings as possible targets of the terror attack.

According to PTC news, CP Ludhiana issued an alert to all higher officials and police officers to ensure the security of all police stations. Sources say that increased vigilance has been ordered in police stations located outside of the city or on highways because such police stations or buildings are easy to attack and flee.