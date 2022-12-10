Punjab: Police station attacked with suspected rocket in Tarn Taran, terror alert had been sounded off days ago with police stations being possible targets

In the border area of Tarn Taran, a police station has been attacked by a suspected rocket launcher-like weapon on Saturday early morning. According to reports, it was around 1 am that a projectile hit the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Tarn Taran District.

According to police, unknown attackers fired the rocket launcher-like device at the police station in Sarhali from National Highway 54 (ASR-Bathinda). Due to the attack, the inside walls, mirrors of the doors of Sanjh Kendra etc were shattered and broken.

After the attack, the SSP of Tarn Taran reached the spot of the attack and the rocket used in the attack was recovered from inside the police station. Along with the rocket, a pipe-like object was also reportedly recovered.

Earlier on May 9, Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters located in Mohali was attacked using a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG). The warhead was launched at the HQ just before 8 PM. Soon after the Punjab Police had arrested six people in connection with the blast that occurred on the third floor of Punjab Police’s intelligence office in Mohali on Monday.

Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra had revealed the involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the Mohali blast case. The Punjab DGP said that Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and local gangsters were involved in the bomb blast carried out at the behest of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. ‘We have cracked the case. The main person, who was the key conspirator, is gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa from Tarn Taran. He shifted to Canada in 2017,” DGP VK Bhawra said.

A terror alert was sounded off only two days ago

Only two days ago, Punjab Police had been put on high alert after intelligence of a possible terror attack had emerged. According to reports, police stations in Punjab and other government buildings had been advised to be put on high alert and security had been beefed up. Essentially, the intelligence alert had put police stations and government buildings as possible targets of the terror attack.

According to PTC news, CP Ludhiana issued an alert to all higher officials and police officers to ensure the security of all police stations. Sources say that increased vigilance has been ordered in police stations located outside of the city or on highways because such police stations or buildings are easy to attack and flee.