Saturday, December 31, 2022
Popular non-leftist history account TrueIndology back on Twitter, new review policy under Elon Musk found earlier suspension unfair

TrueIndology account had been suspended and restored several times in the past, and it was last suspended arbitrarily on 6th November 2022 without giving any reason

On 31st December 2022, Twitter restored the popular non-leftist Indian history account TrueIndology. The account had been suspended and restored several times in the past, and it was last suspended arbitrarily on Wednesday, 16th November 2022. While no reason was cited at the time of its suspension, it is notable that the account has been restored after Elon Musk took over as the CEO of Twitter. Elon Musk had promised to provide amnesty to such suspended accounts.

Author Anand Ranganathan confirmed the comeback of the popular Twitter handle that shares posts about Indian history, archaeology, literature, linguistics, and theology. Anand Ranganathan tweeted, “Welcome back, TrueIndology. The best new year’s gift one could have hoped for. The endgame for quack Leftists and Velcro Historians has commenced. Please follow TI in large numbers – it has only 650 followers right now; make it 650,000. I can confirm it is the original. Thanks.”

Within hours of Anand Ranganathan’s tweet, the number of followers of the TrueIndology Twitter handle crossed the 150000 mark. Anand Ranganathan also conducted a poll on his account about reinstating the Twitter handle of TrueIndology. The poll received an overwhelming response and its results were retweeted by Twitter users tagging the Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin. Replying to one such tweet about TrueIndology, she tweeted, “We certainly appreciate the passion surrounding specific accounts. There is a lot to review and it will take approximately 30 days to get through all accounts. TrueIndology is coming up for review, but we don’t move someone to the front of the line based on the number of tweets they get.” However, the TrueIndology account was restored after a few hours of this tweet.

It is notable that ever since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, the policies regarding the suspension of accounts and reinstating suspended accounts have undergone a major shift. Elon Musk had promised that the banned accounts will regain their amnesty once his team takes control of Twitter operations.

Accordingly, on 17th December 2022, Twitter Safety tweeted, “We’ve identified several policies where the permanent suspension was a disproportionate action for breaking Twitter rules. We recently started reinstating accounts that were suspended for violations of these policies and plan to expand to more accounts weekly over the next 30 days.”

It said in the next tweet, “We remain fully committed to preventing harmful content and bad actors. Reinstated accounts still need to comply with our rules and the permanent suspension remains an enforcement action for serious violations.”

The TrueIndology account is very popular and has thousands of followers. The person behind the account is a meticulous fact-checker who corrects wrong and distorted claims often pushed as history mostly by left-liberals and cites actual sources to debunk myths and leftist propaganda on Indian history.

