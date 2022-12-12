Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi riots accused Umar Khalid gets interim bail, read details
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid gets interim bail, read details

Umar Khalid had applied for two weeks' bail to attend his sister's wedding.

OpIndia Staff
Umar Khalid Delhi Riots Police Investigation
Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid
30

Delhi anti-Hindu riots accused and former JNU student Umar Khalid has been granted interim bail by the Delhi Court.

He has been granted bail from December 23 to December 30 to attend his sister’s wedding. He will have to surrender on December 30. He is currently in jail and one of the accused in larger conspiracy of Delhi riots.

Earlier in November he had sought 2 weeks bail to attend his sister’s wedding. He is currently in jail in a case pertaining to the bigger conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots, involving offences under the Indian Penal Code and UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). Khalid has been in custody since September 2020.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsumar khalid, delhi riots, umar khalid bail
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
606,369FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com