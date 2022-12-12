Delhi anti-Hindu riots accused and former JNU student Umar Khalid has been granted interim bail by the Delhi Court.

Earlier in November he had sought 2 weeks bail to attend his sister’s wedding. He is currently in jail in a case pertaining to the bigger conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots, involving offences under the Indian Penal Code and UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). Khalid has been in custody since September 2020.